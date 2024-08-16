Highlights West Ham face Aston Villa in Premier League opener with new Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui looking for strong start.

Both teams could have debutants on the pitch.

Lopetegui facing dilemma over starting Niclas Fullkrug or Michail Antonio up front.

West Ham United will kick off their Premier League campaign against Aston Villa this weekend, with a late kick-off on Saturday afternoon at the London Stadium. Heading into this matchup, new Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui will be looking for the perfect start against last season's surprise Champions League qualifiers after an impressive transfer window, spending north of £100 million.

Expectations will be on the Spaniard to implement a more attacking style than his predecessor, David Moyes, as winning a European trophy was not enough to keep the Scottish manager around due to the lack of ambition shown while possessing supremely gifted forwards. Likewise, Unai Emery will be hungry for his side to shoot out of the blocks quickly with a much tougher schedule this time around, as early points on the board could prove vital in what is sure to be a long campaign ahead. This contest is a tight one to predict, not only due to the changes in personnel but also due to it being the first match of the season, with both sides looking to shake off their rust from the off-season.

West Ham had a relatively underwhelming pre-season, winning only one outing against Dag & Red 1-0 while losing two matches against Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Villa have had a topsy-turvy one, beating Walsall, Spartak Trnava, and Athletic Club, but also losing to Columbus, RB Leipzig, Club America, and Borussia Dortmund.

West Ham United

Team News

Heading into this match-up, it is relatively unknown who Lopetegui will opt to start with due to all of the movement in the transfer window; however, the Spaniard certainly has plenty of attacking talent to choose from, signing last year's Championship Player of the Year, Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United, as well as former Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Fullkrug, who played a crucial role in the German club's appearance in the Champions League final. Newly announced signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and loanee Jean-Clair Todibo are both unlikely to start the match due to joining very recently, though mega-money acquisition Max Kilman does look set to make his first official appearances in a claret and blue jersey. Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez is out with a hamstring injury, which could mean an appearance for Guilhermo Rodriguez.

Predicted XI

Fullkrug preferred to Antonio

Well known for his use of the 4-3-3 formation during his managerial career, it looks likely that West Ham will be operating under that system coming into this game. Ahead of Alphonse Areola in goal, it is expected that Kilman will be brought into the backline for the opener alongside Konstantinos Mavropanos. Emerson and Vladimir Coufal are likely to retain their spots, with a strong emphasis on a solid performance for the Czech fullback due to the arrival of Wan-Bissaka.

Argentinian new arrival Rodriguez is anticipated to be given the duties of the holding midfielder alongside James Ward-Prowse, with Lopetegui demanding more quality in possession in that role than what Tomas Soucek provides. Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta will likely be given the opportunity to get forward and impact play, linking up with Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen on either flank, with whom he was familiar playing last season. After completing his transfer from Dortmund, Fullkrug may be preferred to Michail Antonio up top, as the German forward scored 12 and assisted eight in the Bundesliga in the previous campaign.

Aston Villa

Team News

Remarkably finishing fourth in the Premier League last season, Emery's men will be heading into this season with their tails up but will be looking to recover from their slow end to their previous campaign. Boubacar Kamara, Tyrone Mings, and Robin Olsen are all unavailable for this match-up due to injuries, with new signing Ian Maatsen likely to come in at left-back after an impressive loan spell at Borussia Dortmund last season. Also, big summer signing Amadou Onana will probably start for the Villians in midfield alongside Youri Tielemans, while Morgan Rogers is predicted to play in the role that has been vacated by the departure of Moussa Diaby behind Ollie Watkins.

Predicted XI

Onana and Maatsen set for debuts

Aston Villa are more than likely to start in the 4-4-1-1 formation that Emery loves and has served them so well last season. Emiliano Martinez will start at the base of the formation, with Dutch fullback Ian Maatsen expected to make his first appearance for the club at left-back and Ezri Konsa to operate in the right-back role. Despite transfer links elsewhere, Diego Carlos is anticipating to begin this clash alongside Pau Torres at the heart of the defence.

In the central midfield roles, £50 million Belgian arrival from Everton, Onana is likely to pair his compatriot Tielemans, with John McGinn and Leon Bailey both operating from either side of the midfield. Bailey will be given the license to get forward and impact the game more, while McGinn will be expected to provide a more workmanlike role. Rodgers is deemed to be the most credible replacement for Diaby behind Watkins in the forward role, and despite not participating in pre-season, it would be a shock to not see last season's talisman begin the opener of this campaign.