It's a battle of East and West London this weekend as West Ham United welcome Chelsea to the London Stadium and look to continue a solid formative showing against capital clubs so far this term. The Hammers are unbeaten against their London counterparts this season, beating Crystal Palace 2-0 last month before snatching a late 1-1 draw at Fulham last time out.

Despite so much chaos off the pitch, Enzo Maresca's Blues are undefeated since their loss to Manchester City on the opening day and come into this derby off the back of a yellow card-laden 1-0 win at Bournemouth. Here’s all you need to know about the game and what the bookies are saying ahead of this clash.

West Ham United vs. Chelsea: Match Information When 21/09/2024 Where London Stadium Time 12.30pm BST Location London, United Kingdom TV TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Related Odds of Man City Stars Leaving Before 2025/26 Season Amid 115 Charges Trial The likelihood of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne leaving Man City ahead of the 2025/26 season has been revealed amid the club's ongoing trial.

Outcome

Chelsea arrive as favourites

Although this derby should be a closely fought one, Chelsea are backed to come out of it with the win over their 14th-placed hosts. Some interesting things to consider: West Ham are without a clean sheet in their last nine games against Chelsea, and despite winning just once with three defeats in their last five games at the London Stadium, the Blues tend to start well in this fixture, scoring the first goal in seven of the previous nine match-ups.

The eighth-placed visitors are often difficult to predict. What side will turn up? Will it be the one that beat Wolves 6-2 away, or the side who stuttered against Crystal Palace at home? Missed chances have been a feature, just like it was so many times last year, and Maresca's group are showing that it may be a longer slog to get comfortably back in the top four mix.

Match Odds West Ham Win 12/5 The Draw 14/5 Chelsea Win 21/20

Over/Under

Two raw teams could bring goals

Five of the previous seven West Ham games have seen both teams score. Chelsea have a similar record with the BTTS market, landing in six of the last nine. With both of these teams still trying to grasp a consistent style under new managers, goals could be on the cards as Maresca and Lopetegui continue to iron out the kinks.

That said, Maresca's Leicester City side rarely conceded in the Championship because they dominated so much of the ball, so don't be too surprised if their defensive record begins to improve. West Ham have only managed to score more than one goal in a single Premier League game this season - their sole win over Crystal Palace. Jarrod Bowen isn't firing on all cylinders just yet, although Danny Ings reminded everyone of his value last weekend with a late equaliser against Fulham from the bench.

Goal Over/Under Over 2.5 Goals 8/15 Under 2.5 Goals 6/4

Related West Ham Considering Move for 'Exceptional' Free Agent West Ham United are considering a move to sign free-agent defender Joel Matip.

Goalscorers

Jackson form leaves him as one to watch

Nicolas Jackson is in an excellent vein of recent form and actually scored twice in the most recent meeting at Stamford Bridge. This season he has three goal contributions in four games. He should have a significant impact in this game for his side. Cole Palmer is another man who is in fine fettle. He only has one goal so far, yet four assists in four Premier League games.

Only five goals have been scored by the hosts this season, with those strikes spread evenly throughout the team. Bowen, who scored 16 goals last year, has one to his name, as does the aforementioned Ings, alongside Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta. The other Irons goal was a Ruben Dias own goal in the loss to Manchester City.

Goalscorers Players First Scorer Anytime Scorer Cole Palmer 9/2 11/8 Nicolas Jackson 6/1 15/8 Niclas Fullkrug 13/2 21/10 Jarrod Bowen 15/2 12/5 Noni Madueke 17/2 11/4 Mohammed Kudus 9/1 3/1

Related Exclusive: Sancho Already Has 'Close Bond' With £52m Chelsea Star Jadon Sancho only moved to Chelsea two weeks ago but he's properly settled at Stamford Bridge

Prediction

Blues to leave Newham with three points

Both teams are clearly still steadily adapting and bedding in. Yet, Chelsea have shown more capability going forward thus far, and could cause issues for West Ham if their creative forces click into gear.

GMS Score Prediction: Chelsea to win, 2-1.

Odds retrieved from Bet365, correct as of 19/08/24