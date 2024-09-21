It was a poor outing for Julen Lopetegui's West Ham as a rampant Chelsea put the Hammers to the sword in the Premier League. The Blues ran out comfortable 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Nicolas Jackson (x2) and Cole Palmer.

Jadon Sancho started his Chelsea career with a last-gasp assist against Bournemouth last week and continued to impress as he set up the away team's first goal of the day. Jackson - often criticised for his wasteful nature in front of goal, handed his team a 2-0 advantage in the first-half with two clinical finishes. The Senegalese forward then set up Palmer for the third.

The hosts struggled to get into gear in the opening 45 minutes and were thoroughly deserving of being two goals behind. Lopetegui spent the majority of the game looking on in disbelief as his team were outplayed in almost every department. Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca will be growing in confidence as his players improve under his watch.

Match Highlights

West Ham Player Ratings

Alphonse Areola - 5/10

Should have done better for the opening Chelsea goal as Jackson rolled it through his legs from a tight angle. Made a couple of saves but was powerless to deny further Chelsea goals.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5/10

Usually a reliable one-on-one defender, the Englishman struggled to live with both Sancho and Jackson. Wan-Bissaka was caught out of position on a couple of occasions, allowing space for the visitors to counter-attack.

Konstantinos Mavropanos - 4/10

It was an extremely tough afternoon for those at the back. Mavrapanos and Kilman couldn't get hold of Jackson and the midfield runners all game. The Greek defender tried his best and got some blocks in, but ultimately wasn't good enough.

Max Kilman - 4/10

Alongside his central defensive partner, the former Wolves man picked up a booking in the closing stages through a frustrated tackle on Felix. This summed up his afternoon, as he never really got near the opposition attackers.

Emerson - 6/10

Had a slightly better afternoon than his opposite number. Emerson had less to deal with than Wan-Bissaka on the other wing due to Madueke's limited involvement in the more threatening Chelsea attacks.

Guido Rodriguez - 2/10

Couldn't live with the Chelsea midfield in the opening half an hour as the game ran away from the Hammers. Was pulled off in the 38th minute by Lopetegui for a more dominant and physical player in Soucek.

Edson Alvarez - 4/10

Had a nightmare start to the game alongside Rodriguez as the hosts' midfield was torn apart at will. Put in a slightly more solid and assured performance in the second period, but the damage had already been done.

Mohammed Kudus - 5/10

Usually full of energy and invention, the winger failed to get any change out of Cucurella before moving to the opposite wing. Kudus had just as little impact on the game when operating from the left.

Lucas Paqueta - 5/10

The Brazilian playmaker was a passenger throughout his time on the pitch. FOund himself doing all his work going back towards his own goal rather than the going forward.

Crysencio Summerville - 5/10

Unlucky not to have been awarded a penalty after being brought down by Fofana inside the area. Struggled to get too heavily involved in proceedings from the left flank.

Jarrod Bowen - 6/10

Was the brightest spark in the Hammers' blunt attack in the opening 45 minutes as the central attacker. Moved into his more familiar position on the right following Antonio's introduction, but went missing.

SUB - Aaron Cresswell - N/A

The veteran defender was brought on for the final 20 minutes but the damage had already been done. Didn't do much wrong in possession and tried his best to get stuck in out of it.

SUB - Andy Irving - N/A

The youngster made a lively start when brought on for Paqueta. He fired a tame shot down the throat of Sanchez but had little chance of making a big imact.

SUB - Tomas Soucek - 4/10

Brought on to steady the ship before the 40th minute. Soucek failed to have the desired impact as he had the same struggles as Rodriguez despite attempting to drop into the backline to pick up the ball.

SUB - Carlos Soler - 5/10

Brought on to bring some composure to the home team. The Spaniard played some neat short passes but will want to forget his Hammers debut.

SUB - Michail Antonio - 5/10

Huffed and puffed as he usually does, but never really looked like a threat to Sanchez's goal.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Robert Sanchez - 6/10

Had little work to do but thwarted Bowen with a strong right hand in the second-half. One of the quieter afternoons the Spanish goalkeeper has had so far this term.

Wesley Fofana - 6/10

Held his own in a less familiar role on the right side of the Blues' defensive unit. Fofana tucked in brilliantly to allow Cucurella to get forward with more freedom. Was lucky not to give away a first-half penalty in a rare lapse of concentration.

Tosin Adarabioyo - 7/10

Formed a solid defensive partnership with Colwill and remained composed in possession as Maresca's men looked more assured at playing out from the back.

Levi Colwill - 7/10

Looks to be maturing into one of the best ball-playing centre-backs in the Premier League a shown by his composure on the ball during today's victory in east London.

Marc Cucurella - 7/10

Drifted into an inverted full-back role whenever Chelsea had the ball and helped outnumber the lacklustre Hammers midfield. He kept everything neat and tidy and defended well against the threat of Kudus and Bowen.

Moises Caicedo - 8/10

Played a brilliant ball through the heart of the West Ham backline to find Jackson for Chelsea's second goal. Caicedo played a big role in controlling the game for the west London side with simple passing throughout.

Enzo Fernandez - 7/10

Kept things ticking in the middle of the park. The 2022 World Cup-winning midfielder is always tenacious in the engine room and retained possession of the ball well.

Noni Madueke - 7/10

Had a relatively quiet game considering his team were in total control for the majority of proceedings. Held his width

Cole Palmer - 8/10

Continued to thrive in a central role, dropping deep into midfield to pull the strings for the visitors. Was a constant menace and converted his chance wonderfully in the second-half.

Jadon Sancho - 8/10

The winger picked up where he left off in the previous game vs Bournemouth. He set Jackson free down the left-hand side of Chelsea's attack to register his second assist for his new club. Showed quick feet as he carved out several other openings for his team.

Nicolas Jackson - 9/10

Found himself through on goal with clever movement to the left flank in the opening five minutes. Jackson took his goals well, firing under the body of Areola for the first and then into the bottom corner for the second.

SUB - Axel Disasi - 6/10

Continued the good work Fofana started as Disasi slotted into the right-back position comfortably. Kept his cool and put himself about physically to good effect.

SUB - Pedro Neto - 5/10

Showcased his blistering pace on both wings. Was given the freedom of the London Stadium too many times for Lopetegui's liking, but was unable to find the killer pass or finishing strike.

SUB - Christopher Nkunku - 6/10

Linked the midfield to the attack well after being brought on to replace Jackson. His intelligent movement allowed space for others around him as he and Joao Felix interchanged positions constantly.

SUB - Joao Felix - 6/10

Almost had an instant impact as he fired the ball into the side netting moments after his introduction. Felix and Nkunku livened the Chelsea attack up significantly with their quick feet causing all kinds of problems for the Irons' backline.

SUB - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - N/A

Introduced into the game too late to have a big impact but kept everything moving in a positive direction. The ex-Leicester City midfielder is always calm on the ball as he picked out his teammates consistently.

Man of the Match

Nicolas Jackson

He's received his fair share of criticism since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2023, but Jackson ran riot against West Ham. The forward bullied the Hammers defenders with his power and speed. His willingness to run into the channels paid off as this is how he picked up his first goal.

Jackson is slowly growing in confidence and his outside-of-the-boot finish for the second goal shows that. To cap off a brilliant showing in the capital, Jackson set one up for England international Palmer with a nice pass to seal the game.