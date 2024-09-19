Another early-season London derby pits together West Ham United and Chelsea at the London Stadium. The hosts look to continue a solid formative showing against capital clubs so far this term. The Hammers are unbeaten against their inter-city rivals this season, beating Crystal Palace 2-0 last month before snatching a 1-1 draw in the 92nd minute at Fulham last time out.

Enzo Maresca's Blues are undefeated since their opening day defeat to Manchester City and come into this clash off the back of a yellow card-laden 1-0 win away at AFC Bournemouth that saw them prevail with late drama thanks to substitutes Jadon Sancho and Christopher Nkunku.

West Ham sit in 14th place after four Premier League games so far, while Chelsea look down on their weekend rivals from eighth. Here’s who's in and who's out, with all the latest team news, injuries, suspensions and predicted starting XIs.

Related West Ham vs Chelsea Odds and Predictions: Result, Under/Over and Goalscorers Latest odds and predictions for West Ham and Chelsea's Premier League game, including odds for final result, under/over and potential goalscorers.

West Ham Team News

The Irons are aiming for a repeat of last season's 3-1 home success against the Blues, when Nayef Aguerd, Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta all hit the target. Ahead of this meeting, Emerson Palmieri was forced off for the Hammers against Fulham and requires assessment before the visit of his former club.

Niclas Fullkrug sat out at the game at Craven Cottage after picking up a knock while away on international duty. It was revealed to be Achilles pain, and paired with the late-scoring form of Danny Ings, his place in the squad may be in jeopardy. Julen Lopetegui should have a fully fit squad to choose from otherwise.

West Ham's Predicted XI

Three potential changes for Hammers

West Ham's predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Kilman, Wan-Bissaka; Alvarez, Rodriguez; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Ings.

Depending on how Lopetegui wishes to set up in this match, and how his side may have trained in the build-up, Danny Ings could start after his late heroics against Fulham. Combine this with Fullkrug's injury and quiet displays from Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio, who were both substituted at the interval, Ings could come in along with Lucas Paqueta as the Irons aim for more offensive intent.

Mohammed Kudus should continue on the left-flank for West Ham. No player has had more successful dribbles in the Premier League this season than Kudus' 16, while he’s also created more big chances (2) than any other West Ham player so far. The other main change would see the injured Emerson replaced by Vladimir Coufal, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka switching to the opposite flank.

Related West Ham Considering Move for 'Exceptional' Free Agent West Ham United are considering a move to sign free-agent defender Joel Matip.

Chelsea Team News

Sancho looking for first start for the Blues

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Enzo Fernandez return to the selection after absence due to illness. Malo Gusto and Romeo Lavia have also returned to training, adding to Maresca’s options rather significantly.

Jadon Sancho is pushing for his first start for Chelsea after a fine display against Bournemouth from the bench. Having made his return to London on loan from Manchester United, the winger emerged from the sidelines to provide the assist for Christopher Nkunku’s late winner against the Cherries last weekend. Reece James is still not ready to return to the side. The Chelsea captain has not featured this season due to a hamstring injury and a suspension that carried over from last season.

Chelsea's Predicted XI

Sancho and Nkunku may be rewarded with starts

Chelsea's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Veiga; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Nkunku.

From the late turnaround against Bournemouth that saw substitutes combine in Jadon Sancho and Christopher Nkunku for the latter's 86th-minute winner, it'd be reasonable that Enzo Maresca gave them an opportunity from the get-go against West Ham.

In fact, all four of Christopher Nkunku’s Premier League goals for Chelsea have been as a substitute. It’s the joint-most goals a player has scored in the competition’s history with 100% of them coming from the bench. His inclusion from the start would be more than merited. On the right wing, despite his substitution in the 71st minute, top-scorer Madueke should continue in the line-up despite competition for a start from summer signing Pedro Neto.