Said Benrahma opened the scoring for West Ham against Manchester United as David de Gea produced an absolute howler.

The United shot-stopper has been subject to intense criticism in recent weeks, after making a string of high-profile mistakes in matches.

And the Spaniard had another moment to forget at the London Stadium as he allowed Benrahama's shot to slip through his grasp.

The Algerian struck a seemingly unthreatening shot straight at De Gea from outside the box, but the keeper somehow went through him to hand the Hammers the lead.

De Gea's errors this season

As mentioned, De Gea has been at fault for a number of goals this season.

As per Opta Joe: "David de Gea has made four errors leading to a goal in all competitions this season, the joint-most of any Premier League player, along with Hugo Lloris."

He may have been United's number one for well over a decade, but perhaps it's finally time for Erik ten Hag to find a new keeper.

Especially because De Gea is actually the world's highest-paid goalkeeper – earning more than the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Allison and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

West Ham denied penalty

While De Gea's error was misery enough for United, Ten Hag's team were lucky to avoid giving away a penalty before half-time.

Victor Lindelof appeared to move his hand towards the ball to block Benrahma's cross but the referee and VAR saw differently.

Joe Cole, Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch and Peter Walton all agreed that it was handball and West Ham should’ve been awarded a penalty.

