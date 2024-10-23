Manchester United's much needed win over Brentford gave them some momentum in the Premier League that they would very much like to keep going for their visit to London against West Ham. The Hammers have quietly had a pretty tepid season so far. Getting walloped at Spurs wasn't ideal, and they will be hoping to bounce back quickly.

Few fixtures have yo-yo-ed so drastically between two sides than West Ham at home to Manchester United. In the last 15 years, both sides have won and lost four-nil. West Ham have won the last two at home against United, with United winning the two before that, making this a very difficult fixture to predict, but United are slight favourites.

Related Manchester United's 25 Greatest Players Ever (Ranked) Manchester United's 25 greatest players ever have been ranked, featuring Sir Bobby Charlton, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, George Best & Roy Keane.

Result odds: Manchester United are favourites

Manchester United win 13/10 | West Ham win 9/5 | Draw 11/4

Having endured a very challenging few weeks, where United seemed to be tottering on the ropes after the three-nil home loss to Spurs, they dug in with draws with Porto and Aston Villa. The second-half performance against Brentford, which saw them overturn a one-nil deficit, was the sort of intensity United fans would expect every game.

West Ham fans, meanwhile, may be thinking what they have done in replacing David Moyes with someone who seems to be doing worse. Luckily for them, there are teams even worse than them, so there need not be any mention of the R word.

West Ham vs Manchester United - Result Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Manchester United Win 13/10 2.30 +130 Draw 11/4 3.75 +275 West Ham Win 9/5 2.80 +180

Score Predictions: Bookmakers favour a 2-1 United win

Manchester United win 2-1 - 9/1 | West Ham win 2-1 -11/1 | Draw 1-1 - 7/1

Inspired by Rashford, Garnacho and Hojlund, United beat Brentford two-one. Despite the huge criticism United have received this season, they proved they do have attacking players who can win games. The question is, can they maintain that on a more consistent basis.

In the corresponding fixture last season, West Ham won two-nil with goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudos. The Hammers won by a goal to nil the season before, with United not having scored there since Ronaldo and Jesse Lingard gave them a two-one win in 2021.

West Ham vs Man Utd - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 7/1 8.00 +700 Man Utd win 2-1 9/1 10.00 +900 West Ham win 2-1 11/1 12.00 +1100 Man Utd win 1-0 12/1 13.00 +1200 Draw 2-2 12-1 13.00 +1200

This game tends to have goals, with only two nil-nils between the two sides when West Ham are the hosts in the last 30 years.

West Ham vs Man Utd Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Under 2.5 11/8 2.38 +138 Over 2.5 4/7 1.57 -175

Related Kudus May Face "Retrospective Action" From FA After West Ham Red Card West Ham star Mohammed Kudus was sent off in their 4-1 loss away at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League

Goalscorer Odds: Zirkzee, Hojlund, Bowen and Fullkrug are among the favourites to score

Anytime scorer odds: Zirkzee (Man Utd) - 8/5 | Hojlund (Man Utd) - 7/4 | Fullkrug (West Ham) 15/8 | Bowen (West Ham) 9/4

It is a little puzzling to once again see Joshua Zirkzee with such low odds, but being a striker and likely to play some kind of role in this game, he once again touted to get on the sheet, as is Rasmus Hojlund, whose calm and composed finish gave United the win over Brentford.

Man Utd Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Joshua Zirkzee 8/5 2.60 +160 5/1 6.00 +500 Rasmus Hojlund 7/4 2.75 +175 11/2 6.50 +550 Marcus Rashford 5/2 3.50 +250 15/2 8.50 +750 Bruno Fernandes 11/4 3.75 +275 17/2 9.50 +850 Alejandro Garnacho 3/1 4.00 +300 9/1 10.00 +900

German striker Niclas Fullkrag has yet to score in a West Ham shirt, but he is 15/8 to score anytime. Jarrod Bowen seems a more likely West Ham scorer and is priced at 9/4.

West Ham Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Niclas Fullkrug 15/8 2.88 +188 6/1 7.00 +600 Jarrod Bowen 9/4 3.25 +225 7/1 8.00 +700 Danny Ings 9/4 3.25 +225 7/1 8.00 +700 Michail Antonio 13/5 3.60 +260 8/1 9.00 +800 Crysencio Summerville 3/1 4.00 +300 9/1 10.00 +900

Prediction and Best Bets

Marcus Rashford to score first and Manchester United to win 2-1

Although West Ham's home record against Manchester United is pretty good, particularly over the last two seasons, the Hammers have shown themselves to have a weak underbelly, which United will be desperate to expose.

Marcus Rashford was the creator for Garnacho's back post volley last Saturday. It is high time he added to his tally of one Premier League goal this season.

West Ham will have the home crowd of the London Stadium beyond them, but there is a feeling in the air that if they were not to start this game well, a wave of impatience could break out against current manager Julen Lopetegui.

Best bets

Manchester United to win 2-1

Marcus Rashford to score first - 15/2

Jarrod Bowen to score anytime - 9/4

All odds via Bet365