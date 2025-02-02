West Ham United have reportedly walked away from a deal to sign Benfica forward Arthur Cabral, according to O Jogo (via Sport Witness).

The Irons are known to be in the market for attacking options, having all-but announced a loan move for Brighton's Evan Ferguson, but it seems they couldn't agree on the type of deal with the Portuguese club for Cabral.

Cabral In Demand

Offers from the Premier League and MLS

Cabral has been a player in demand so far this month. West Ham launched a loan bid for the 26-year-old earlier in the transfer window as they sought striker reinforcements for manager Graham Potter. However, it became apparent that Benfica were much more interested in selling Cabral permanently, or agreeing a mandatory purchase option within a loan.

Meanwhile, Atlanta United submitted a $18m offer for Cabral to bring him to the MLS earlier this week, but he appears to be far less interested in moving to the United States.

Record reported on Friday that a move to the London Stadium appeared imminent, claiming that it could even happen within hours, with the Hammers reportedly willing to pay £15m plus bonuses. However, that report has now been usurped by O Jogo.

In their Sunday edition, the Portuguese publication claims that West Ham have walked away from negotiations because they're only interested in a loan deal. It makes the prior report from Record a little confusing, although Sport Witness speculate that West Ham may have been proposing a potential future fee, rather than any commitment to signing Cabral permanently.

West Ham Signing Attacking Options

Evan Ferguson is a done deal

The Irons appear to have already wrapped up a deal for Brighton's Ferguson, addressing their need for a centre-forward following long-term injuries to Michail Antonio and Niklas Fullkrug, which in turn makes any deal for Cabral somewhat redundant.

However, the Irons also appear to be in the market for attack-minded midfielders; Fabrizio Romano informed GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are interested in Chelsea duo Carney Chukwuemeka and Keinan Dewsbury-Hall. Chukwuemeka is more likely to leave Stamford Bridge this month with Dewsbury-Hall only signing from Leicester last summer, but a West Ham deal for the youngster is "not guaranteed", according to Romano.

In any case, there's plenty of work to be done and not much time left to wrap up deals before Monday's 11pm transfer deadline.