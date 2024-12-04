West Ham United have identified former Juventus and AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri as a potential replacement for Julen Lopetegui, according to Calciomercato.

The Hammers are reportedly considering a managerial change at the London Stadium just six months after appointing Lopetegui, following their 3-1 defeat at Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The loss at King Power Stadium has piled the pressure back on the Spanish tactician, who secured a surprising 2-0 win at Newcastle just 10 days ago but now faces an uncertain future heading into the new year.

According to Calciomercato, Allegri is firmly on the shortlist of options for West Ham at the moment as he remains out of work following his Juventus exit last season.

The 57-year-old tactician, labelled ‘one of the best coaches in Europe’, has endured a tough second spell with the Bianconeri, lifting the Italian Cup in 2023/24 as his only piece of silverware in his three years at the club.

Allegri was booted out of Allianz Stadium two days after the Italian Cup final, where he clashed with referees and reporters, despite leading Juventus to a 1-0 victory over Atalanta.

The Italian manager first took charge of Juventus in 2014 and won the Serie A title in five consecutive seasons, as well as four Italian Cups and reaching the Champions League final twice.

He left the club by mutual agreement at the end of the 2018/19 campaign and did not work again for two seasons until his reappointment in 2021.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Allegri won 80 games out of 149 in his second spell with Juventus, averaging 1.84 points per match.

Recent reports suggest that West Ham have shortlisted several candidates to replace Lopetegui if the Spaniard faces the worst-case scenario at the London Stadium.

Former Porto manager Sergio Conceicao, as well as ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic, are among options, while there is also a feeling that Graham Potter could come into contention.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus Record (2014-2024) Matches 420 Wins 271 Draws 75 Losses 74 Goals scored / conceded 747 / 348 Points per match 2.11

