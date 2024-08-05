Highlights West Ham targeting O'Riley amid interest from Premier League duo Leicester and Chelsea.

West Ham United are looking to add new faces to their roster before the summer transfer window closes and, according to CaughtOffside, Celtic’s Matt O’Riley has emerged as a potential target.

Maximilian Kilman, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Guilherme are the three signings made by new boss Julen Lopetegui in recent weeks, with the Spanish tactician, 57, looking to form a European-securing outfit ahead of Premier League proceedings getting underway.

O’Riley has become the talk of the town this summer, with a move to the English top division seeming inevitable. Whether West Ham will be lucky enough to be his eventual destination, therefore, remains unknown.

West Ham Interested in O’Riley’s Signature

Club set to face Premier League competition for midfielder’s services

Per CaughtOffside, the east London-based side have shown an interest in the midfielder this summer. Not only are the Hammers an interested party, but the report revealed that Leicester City, too, admire the 23-year-old.

However, according to the report, both sides are hesitant to meet Celtic’s asking price of £25 million. West Ham and Leicester are still willing to enter negotiations in the hopes of reaching an agreement ahead of an all-important 2024/25 campaign.

The Danish marksman, previously hailed as 'phenomenal' by Brendan Rodgers, has been plying his trade in Scotland since the summer of 2022 and, on the back of a more-than-impressive 2023/24 campaign, has piqued the interest of Premier League clubs aplenty.

O'Riley, Ward-Prowse, Soucek - 23/24 League Stats Statistic O'Riley Ward-Prowse Soucek Minutes 3,249 3,006 2,876 Goals 18 7 7 Assists 13 7 2 Pass success rate (%) 83.5 89.6 75.7 Key passes per game 2.5 1.7 0.5 Tackles per game 1.7 1.2 1.4 Overall rating 7.74 6.99 6.88

Last term, the London-born gem plundered 19 goals and 18 assists in 49 outings across all competitions – which is a return that a centre forward would be content with. O’Riley’s Celtic Park terms expire in the summer of 2027, which leaves the Scottish outfit in a favourable position at the negotiating table should an offer be tabled by a potential suitor.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, writing on his Patreon, Enzo Maresca-led Chelsea are also in the race for his signature, with the Blues looking to replace the inevitably departing Conor Gallagher.

Elsewhere, Southampton are willing to offer Shea Charles – admired by the Scots - as part of a player exchange deal to sign the former Fulham academy star, per Football Insider.

Niclas Fullkrug Completes West Ham Medical

Set to sign contract today

West Ham’s centre forward woes in recent times have been no secret. Neither Michail Antonio nor Danny Ings are able to lead the line going forward, while Lopetegui would ideally use Jarrod Bowen – who deputised up top last season – in his natural position on the right flank.

According to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, Niclas Fullkrug – who has netted 13 strikes in 21 appearances for the German national team – is set to put pen to paper on his deal today (5 August).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 417-game club career, Fullkrug has registered 159 goals and 55 assists.

The Italian transfer expert has revealed that the Hannover-born talisman’s deal in east London will be valid until the summer of 2027 after he has completed his medical without any qualms.

The oldest Germany debutant in 20 years, Fullkrug spent the solitary season with Borussia Dortmund - recording 15 goals and 10 assists in 43 outings - but is now set to move to the Premier League at the ripe old age of 31.

All statistics per WhoScored