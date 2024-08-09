Highlights West Ham United set to announce the signing of French star Jean-Clari Todibo after hijacking deal from Juventus.

Tim Steidten successfully convinces Todibo to ditch Juventus for West Ham, with medical already conducted in London.

Club expected to formally announce deal on Friday night after finalizing agreement with OGC Nice, a big coup for Hammers.

West Ham United are planning to announce the signing of Jean-Clair Todibo on Friday night, according to ExWHUEmployee.

The Hammers have been linked with a move for the France star during the summer and agreed a deal with OGC Nice, but looked set to miss out on his signature after the defender preferred to join Juventus.

However, the Serie A giants have taken their time over agreeing a deal with the Ligue 1 club and West Ham chief Tim Steidten has swooped to successfully hijack the deal, with the player undergoing a medical at Rush Green after jetting into London on Friday morning.

West Ham Hijack Todibo Deal

Frenchman looked set for Juventus

After flying into France overnight, Steidten agreed a deal on an initial loan with an obligation to buy next summer €40million and managed to convince the in-demand central defender to ditch Juventus and move to east London.

And according to well known insider ExWHUEmployee, via his X account, the club are planning to formally announce the deal on Friday night to get it over and done with quickly.

Todibo is set to join and replace outgoing captain Kurt Zouma, who has agreed a move to Dubai on a free transfer as the Hammers opted to get his wages off the books.

Julen Lopetegui has already signed Max Kilman from former club Wolves to bolster the defence, while the club remain in talks with Aaron Wan-Bissaka to strengthen the right-back position.

Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Appearances 30 Assists 2 Clearances per 90 3.29 Tackles per 90 1.97 Interceptions per 90 1.29

Kieran Trippier Emerges as Wan-Bissaka Alternative

Newcastle man could be set to leave St James' Park

While talks continue to get a deal to bring in Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United, the Hammers have begun looking at alternative options in case it doesn't work.

Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move away from the club all summer, with interest from Saudi Arabia, but so far a deal hasn't materialised for him to leave.

Reports suggest that West Ham are interested in a deal for the England international, however Fabrizio Romano reports that no talks are currently ongoing and a deal is only in the works should Wan-Bissaka's transfer collapse and the club need to move on to alternative targets.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef and Transfermarkt.