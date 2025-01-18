West Ham United could make a move for Lille star Angel Gomes in the January transfer window, according to reports - with a cash offer potentially trumping any other interested parties in the winter window.

Gomes, 24, has spent three-and-a-half years in France where his development has risen massively in Ligue 1, earning the 'magician' widespread praise across the continent. But with his contract running out, that interest has increased massively and Gomes could make a return to the Premier League via the beleaguered Hammers, who are in need of recruits to turn around their dismal season.

Report: West Ham Want Gomes as First Potter Signing

The dimunitive midfielder has proven his worth in the last six months

The report by talkSPORT states that West Ham have taken an interest in bringing Gomes back to the Premier League, as a result of his strong Ligue 1 form and England call-ups under Lee Carsley in 2024.

Angel Gomes' Ligue 1 statistics - Lille squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 11 =14th Assists 1 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.3 =1st Dribbles Per Game 0.5 =11th Goals 1 =7th Match rating 6.57 =14th

Gomes will be available on a free transfer once his Lille contract runs out at the end of the season, and that makes him a prime target for many clubs with no transfer fee to pay being the key - but teams could also look to pay a cut-price fee for his services in January if they see fit to do so.

Gomes, if he does make the move in the coming weeks, would mark the first signing of the Graham Potter era at the London Stadium after he took over last week, and having excelled in Ligue 1 for the best part of four years, Gomes' previous endeavours for Manchester United in the Premier League - albeit brief - have shown that he can make the grade in the English top-flight.

Gomes was impressive on his debut for the Three Lions back in September, being labelled 'phenomenal' - and although he may not get a look-in under Thomas Tuchel, the midfielder at least has caps under his belt, which has proven his worth.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Angel Gomes had 54 caps for England's youth teams but only made his senior debut aged 24.

West Ham have also been linked with Gomes' teammate Jonathan David in recent weeks, and a double deal may be on the cards - and whilst other clubs are interested in the duo, Lille could cash in on the duo if West Ham offer them a fee to avoid either leaving on a free in the summer.

