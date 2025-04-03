West Ham United are eyeing a sensational double deal for Turkish duo Baris Alper Yilmaz and Semih Kilicsoy this summer to bolster their attacking options, according to TBR Football.

The Hammers are likely to have a busy summer transfer window under Graham Potter after a poor campaign this season, which has seen them sitting in 16th place in the Premier League just two years on from winning a European Cup.

The attacking third of the pitch is likely to be a priority for Potter, with question marks over the future of several forwards, and the club have sent their scouts to Turkey in order to take a closer look at two players in particular.

West Ham Eyeing Yilmaz and Kilicsoy

Scouts watched recent SuperLig clash

According to a report, the Irons sent scouts to Turkey to watch the recent clash between Besiktas and Galatasaray and were impressed by the performances of opposing forwards Yilmaz and Kilicsoy.

Kilicsoy, who has been described as 'insane', was sent off controversially during the game while Yilmaz impressed with his direct running and creativity, and that has alerted West Ham chiefs to the possibility of doing a double deal.

But they will face competition from the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest who were also present at the game. Both teams have played regularly for the national team too and a move to England is something that would likely appeal to them.

Potter is likely to see plenty of changes at the London Stadium this summer with Michail Antonio's future career uncertain following his car crash, while Danny Ings is expected to leave the club when his contract expires.

Niclas Fullkrug's future is also unclear despite joining the club in a deal worth around £27m last summer after he suffered with a host of injury problems, while Evan Ferguson hasn't had the impact many had hoped for after he joined on loan from Brighton in January.

GIVEMESPORT sources have also been informed that Saudi clubs are eyeing a big-money move for Mohamed Kudus this summer, and the FA are looking to hand Lucas Paqueta a lifetime ban for spot-fixing which could see further additions needed in east London.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 03/04/2025.