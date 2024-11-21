West Ham United will not be completing a fairytale move for Real Madrid youngster Endrick, according to reports - despite there being interest from the Hammers in his services.

The prodigy has been talked about for some time and with just his Brazil game resulting in a late winner over England at Wembley, the world certainly knew about the star who was on his way to the Spanish capital. That includes West Ham, who have seemingly made a move for the star - but he won't be on his way to east London.

West Ham 'Made Move' For Endrick

The Hammers have been in the market for the Brazilian star though a move was rejected

The report from TBR Football understands that West Ham were one of the clubs hot on Endrick's trail for a loan move in recent weeks - though unfortunately for Julen Lopetegui, his former club weren't willing to come to a solution for his transfer, with Los Blancos having no intention of loaning the Brazilian out in the January transfer window having already turned down interest from clubs in the summer.

Endrick's La Liga statistics - Real Madrid squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 56 21st Goals 1 =5th Shots Per Game 1.1 7th Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =12th Match rating 6.23 21st

The Brazilian made his long-awaited switch to the Santiago Bernabeu and many clubs across Europe enquired about the prospect of signing him on loan, and Madrid did consider their options on the £58million loan star - but turned down any proposals.

West Ham, in theory, would likely still be interested in Endrick if he was made available on loan in January, but that isn't to be the case with Real Madrid insisting they have not spoken with any club, after reports also touted Southampton with a move for the winger prodigy.

With competition on the wings from Arda Guler, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Brahim Diaz and Federico Valverde at the start of the season, it's easy to see why Real Madrid were initially weighing up whether to loan the Brazilian out at the age of just 18.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Endrick recorded 21 goals in 82 games for Palmeiras.

However, he's only started one game for Real this season, coming in a 1-0 loss to Lille in the Champions League and with that in mind, Los Blancos could well have been open to switching him out to a team that would have given him game time - yet it appears that the Hammers have been rebuffed and Lopetegui will have to look elsewhere if he is to fix his nightmarish start to life in east London.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-11-24.