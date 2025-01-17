West Ham United are reportedly showing an interest in Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati amid both clubs' interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, according to Spanish outlet SPORT.

Injury issues, a recurring problem for the young Spaniard for several years, have hampered Fati's season. He spent last season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, but a calf injury disrupted his spell at the Amex. He managed two goals in 19 Premier League games.

The 22-year-old left-winger returned to Barcelona last summer and was prominent during the Catalans' pre-season under new manager Hansi Flick. A foot injury put him out of action at the start of the season, and he's since struggled with various other injuries. He's appeared four times in La Liga, amounting to 135 minutes of game time.

Ansu Fati Barcelona Career Stats Appearances 120 Goals 29 Assists 9

Flick honestly assessed Fati's situation last week and conceded that the 10-cap Spain international 'hasn't been able to show his 100%'. The German coach tasked him with working 'like everyone else'. He has two years left on his £226,000 per week contract at Camp Nou but has failed to live up to the wild expectations of potentially being Lionel Messi's heir.

West Ham Are Keen On Ansu Fati

Barcelona-linked Marcus Rashford is also on Hammers' radar

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Fati, although it's unclear whether the Hammers are plotting a loan or permanent deal. New manager Graham Potter is looking to bolster his attacking options amid a frustrating season for the club.

Jarrod Bowen fractured his left foot in a 5-0 loss to Liverpool on December 29. His absence is a massive problem for Potter because the England international is the Hammers' main attacking threat on the right flank. Potter is also without forward duo Michail Antonio (broken leg) and Niclas Fullkrug (hamstring).

Fati's exit could intensify Barca's efforts to sign Rashford, whose days at Manchester United look numbered. Fabrizio Romano confirmed on GIVEMESPORT's latest Market Madness podcast that the Catalans had been offered the 27-year-old, who hasn't played for the Red Devils since he was dropped for the Manchester Derby in mid-December.

West Ham are also linked with Rashford, and GIVEMESPORT sources have learned that he's open to a move to the London Stadium. His brother, who acts as his agent, has met with several clubs to try and push through an Old Trafford exit this month.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 17/01/2025.

Related Fabrizio Romano: West Ham Eyeing Move to Sign ‘Unstoppable’ Striker The Irons have had a striker shortage in recent weeks and a new talisman up front could solve their problems - with a Scottish starlet being lined up

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox