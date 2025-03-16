West Ham United could look to win the race for Burnley star Maxime Esteve, according to reports - with Graham Potter seemingly keen on tightening a leaky Hammers defence ahead of next season's Premier League campaign.

Esteve has formed one of the meanest defences in English footballing history this season, starting every game in the process. With the Clarets only conceding 11 goals in 38 games in the Championship - setting a second-tier record of 27 clean sheets after their 2-0 win against Swansea City on Saturday afternoon, with eight games to spare - that's seen him become a highly sought-after commodity, and a move to east London could be in the offing.

Report: West Ham 'Hovering' For Maxime Esteve

The Hammers will make a bid if Burnley don't go up

The report by Alan Nixon states that West Ham are 'hovering' for the Burnley star, waiting for the Clarets to miss out on promotion to the Premier League despite their strong campaign.

Maxime Esteve's Championship statistics - Burnley squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 1st Goals 1 =10th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.1 1st Clearances Per Game 4.7 1st Interceptions Per Game 0.8 =6th Match rating 6.98 5th (of current players)

Scott Parker's side are just two points behind fellow challengers Leeds United and Sheffield United with eight games to go, marking a three-horse race for the two automatic promotion spaces to the top-flight.

The Hammers sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old Frenchman against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, where he produced an imperious performance to help the Clarets to a valuable point in the race for promotion. But, unfortunately for the Lancashire club, his pedigree is rising, having been called a 'Rolls Royce' by Burnley fanpage @TheBurnleyWay.

And if they don't win promotion, West Ham will be circling, especially after they watched him against Luton Town just three days prior, as Nixon claimed last week.

The report further states that AC Milan and Everton are also in the race for his signature, but with Jean-Clair Todibo and Dinos Mavropanos not having the best of seasons, the Hammers could pit the speedy Esteve alongside Max Kilman in a bid to bolster their defensive ranks under Graham Potter.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maxime Esteve has 10 caps for France's youth teams and their Olympic squad combined.

Burnley signed Esteve on loan from Ligue 1 side Montpellier last January under Vincent Kompany, with the deal becoming permanent for around £10million in the summer - and although Nixon hasn't stated a fee in his report, previous claims by L'Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi stated that the Clarets want £30million, having supposedly turned down £20million from Tottenham Hotspur in the winter window's deadline day.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-03-25.

