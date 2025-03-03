West Ham United are showing serious interest in a summer move for Mainz forward Jonathan Burkardt, according to Bild.

The Hammers are reportedly among three European clubs keen on the 24-year-old striker, alongside Eintracht Frankfurt and AC Milan.

Burkardt has impressed for Mainz this season, netting 14 goals and providing three assists in 20 Bundesliga appearances, outscoring Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko.

Mainz are reportedly seeking a club-record fee to sell the Germany international, with Brajan Gruda’s £25m move to Brighton in 2024 currently their most expensive sale.

West Ham Want Jonathan Burkardt

According to Bild, more European clubs could join the race for Burkardt after the season, alongside West Ham, Frankfurt and Milan.

The report claims a €50m (£41m) price tag ‘doesn’t seem unreasonable’ for the 24-year-old, who has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s top scorers this term.

Burkardt has more than two years remaining on his Mainz contract, which expires in June 2027, having signed a new extension at the start of last year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Burkardt ranks joint-fourth among the Bundesliga’s top scorers this season, trailing Harry Kane, Patrik Schick and Omar Marmoush.

West Ham are expected to enter the market for a new striker this summer, despite signing Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund last year.

The German has had an underwhelming first season at the London Stadium, making just 11 appearances across all competitions and scoring twice.

While the club welcomed Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton in January, they do not hold an option to make the Ireland international’s move permanent.

This makes a new striker a priority for West Ham this offseason, with Lille's Jonathan David also among their targets.

Jonathan Burkardt's Mainz Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 20 Goals 14 Assists 2 Expected goals 10.0 Goal-creating actions 5 Minutes played 1,354

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-03-25.