West Ham United could reportedly strengthen their ranks this summer with a move for Southampton star Taylor Harwood-Bellis - with the England defender being touted for a 'rescue move' to the capital amid Saints' poor position in the league table.

A 4-0 home loss to Brighton - in which it could have been a lot more damaging - has seen Ivan Juric's men remain on just nine points in the Premier League, with relegation looming large over the south coast club. As a result, clubs could look to pick off their best stars - and West Ham are thought to be interested in the 23-year-old.

Report: West Ham 'Interested' in Taylor Harwood-Bellis

The Saints star has been one of their better players in a shambolic campaign

The report by Alan Nixon states that Harwood-Bellis is in line for a 'rescue move' to the London Stadium, with the Saints looking increasingly likely to suffer relegation from the top-flight.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis' Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =4th Goals 1 =7th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.8 4th Clearances Per Game 3.9 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.1 4th Match rating 6.40 12th

The one-time England cap, in which the defender scored on his only appearance for the Three Lions, is 'fancied' by Graham Potter's side, and he could escape the south coast with Southampton now 13 points adrift of safety with just 12 games to play.

The former Burnley loanee, who has won promotion from the Championship in his last two full seasons in the second-tier, has changed agents recently - and having shown his prowess in the Championship, he's also been called 'absolutely phenomenal' in the past - and so he'll be gunning for a return to the top-flight, where he has been part of a struggling Saints defence.

Harwood-Bellis cost Southampton £20million after moving from Manchester City on a permanent deal in the summer, but Nixon states that he would only cost £15million should the Hammers make a move - with the east London club being in the market for new faces at the back after a less-than-desirable season on the pitch.

West Ham are currently nine points from the top-half, and their surprise 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday was their first win in five attempts in the Premier League, and just their second under Potter. As a result, defensive improvements are needed to bolster their position next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Taylor Harwood-Bellis scored one goal in eight games for Manchester City.

Max Kilman has impressed this season but Jean-Clair Todibo hasn't been overly strong and Dinos Mavropanos has been inconsistent - which Potter will hope Harwood-Bellis can change if he arrives.

