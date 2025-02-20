West Ham United could look to prise Japhet Tanganga away from bitter rivals Millwall in the summer transfer market, according to reports - with their defensive woes this season needing a real injection of solidity, as the Hammers currently sit 16th in the Premier League table.

Graham Potter will know of Tanganga's Premier League exploits as the pair were both in the top-flight during the gaffer's time at Brighton, and if the Hammers' top brass can get a deal over the line for the two-time England under-21 international, it could see his rebirth in the top-flight after over two years since his last start in the division.

Report: West Ham 'Target' Japhet Tanganga

The Hammers could see their rival star move to the London Stadium

The report by ExWHUEmployee, via The West Ham Way, states that West Ham are targeting their arch rivals' top star - with little business having been done with the Lions in recent times.

Japhet Tanganga's Championship statistics - Millwall squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =4th Goals 2 =5th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3.4 =2nd Tackles Per Game 1.6 9th Clearances Per Game 5.7 3rd Match rating 6.99 =4th

Tanganga has really found his feet in the Championship after failing to make the grade in Tottenham Hotspur's first-team despite Jose Mourinho 'absolutely loving' his burst onto the scene, and that form in the second-tier has seen West Ham sit up and take notice of the defender in a bid to potentially strengthen their ranks.

Tanganga, now 25, made his Tottenham debut back in September 2019 at the age of just 20, and initially impressed in a white shirt - but just 50 appearances, managerial changes and a loan spell to Augsburg later - in which he didn't play for the Bundesliga outfit - Millwall signed him on loan.

The rapid defender, as he was also called by Mourinho, has only played in 50 games for Millwall, but with four goals and a seriously impressive run of form which has seen the Lions shoot up the table into 14th place after a torrid start to the campaign, he's become indispensable for Alex Neil, who took over just before the turn of the year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Japhet Tanganga played 50 games for Tottenham but didn't score for the north London outfit.

West Ham have had their own defensive woes this season. Max Kilman looked like a solid signing after his £40million move from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer, but fellow summer addition Jean-Clair Todibo and Greek centre-back Dinos Mavropanos have both been poor at the back, which sees the club sit 16th in the table and any relegation woes have not entirely gone away just yet.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-02-25.

Related West Ham ‘Open Talks’ to Sign ‘One of the Best Strikers in the World’ West Ham United have reportedly launched an audacious bid to sign one of Europe's most coveted stars ahead of a potential summer move

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.