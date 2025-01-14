West Ham United are exploring a loan move for RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva in the January transfer window, The Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg has reported.

The Hammers have reportedly identified Silva as a potential short-term solution to their injury crisis and are considering moving for the Portugal international on a straight loan until the end of the season.

West Ham, who have lost Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Niclas Fullkrug to injury, do not have extensive funds to pursue a new striker mid-season and reportedly see Silva as a cost-effective deal.

Silva is understood to be firmly among the shortlist of names for West Ham at the moment, alongside Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi.

According to Steinberg, West Ham’s new boss Graham Potter will have a big say on their incomings in January and is mulling over various options in their striker search.

The ex-Brighton tactician reportedly does not want West Ham to rush into the wrong decision and is considering multiple names to bolster his attacking options this month.

Silva, who spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, has struggled on his return to RB Leipzig this term, making just eight cameos in the Bundesliga and totalling 132 minutes of play.

The Portugal international has found it difficult to compete for game time with Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda and could soon be offered an escape route out of Leipzig, with West Ham looking at a potential loan deal.

The Hammers have yet to make any moves in the January window but are understood to be targeting a new striker following a hamstring injury to Fullkrug, who is expected to be out for several weeks.

West Ham were also linked with a surprise move for Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford, but according to Steinberg, chances of his arrival at the London Stadium are remote.

Andre Silva's Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 8 Goals 1 Assists 2 Expected goals 1.3 Expected assisted goals 0.6 Minutes played 132

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-01-25.