Highlights West Ham are accelerating their interest in signing Carlos Soler, but face competition from Real Sociedad for the midfielder.

Soler could be available for £17m as he's deemed surplus to requirements at PSG.

The Hammers are working on multiple deals in what could be a busy end to the window.

West Ham United are accelerating their attempt to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Carlos Soler, but face stiff competition from Real Sociedad for the midfielder, according to El Desmarque.

Soler has fallen in the pecking order at PSG, starting just 12 Ligue 1 games last season as Luis Enrique favoured the likes of Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery and Fabian Ruiz. As a result, the Spaniard is deemed surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes, with West Ham and Real Sociedad lining up to secure his signature.

Sociedad's interest is said to be dependent on the future of their current midfielders, with Mikel Merino expected to complete a switch to Arsenal and Martin Zubimendi being linked with Liverpool. If one or both do leave the Basque club, then the Hammers' pursuit of Soler becomes significantly more challenging, with the player likely to favour a return to his home nation.

West Ham Want Soler

The midfielder could be available for €20m

Developing through Valencia's academy, Soler established himself with his boyhood club, making 226 appearances across six seasons for the La Liga side. Two prolific campaigns from midfield at the end of his spell with Los Ches prompted PSG to sign the player for €18 million in 2022.

Having started just 26 Ligue 1 games in his first two years in Paris, a move away to a club where he's assured more playing time is on the cards this summer. Soler is said to be keen on a move, although his purported £78,500 a week deal that is valid until 2027 potentially makes it a costly transfer for any potential suitor.

The Spain international has been identified by Julen Lopetegui as a target for West Ham, as the east London side look to bolster their midfield department. However, according to El Desmarque, the Irons may have to sell one from their current crop in order to create room for the 27-year-old.

Guido Rodriguez has arrived on a free transfer from Real Betis, while James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez and Lucas Paqueta are already options for Lopetegui at the London Stadium. Adding Soler would perhaps bloat this area of the pitch, meaning a sale would likely need to be sanctioned.

PSG are said to be willing to accept an offer in the region of €20million for their outcast, who Luis Enrique has described as "dangerous", and West Ham are understood to be accelerating their interest in the player, as they look to beat Sociedad to the signing, with the Spanish side currently deliberating making a move based on Zubimendi and Merino's futures.

Soler's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 24 Goals 2 Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 85.7% Key Passes Per 90 1.65 Progressive Passes Per 90 6.12 Tackles Per 90 1.24 Interceptions Per 90 0.41

West Ham Expected to be Busy

The club are working on more signings

If Soler is to arrive at the London Stadium, he'd become Lopetegui's ninth acquisition of the summer already, with the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Max Kilman all already putting pen to paper on deals with the Hammers.

As shown by their pursuit of the PSG midfielder, there are no plans to stop incoming activity, with the club reportedly working on more signings in what could be an 'exciting' end to the window.

It's understood that alongside another midfield player, another striker is on the agenda. Aston Villa's Jhon Duran had agreed personal terms over a move, although the deal collapsed after the two clubs couldn't agree on payment terms. Instead, the east Londoners are interested in signing Roma's Tammy Abraham.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 13/08/2024