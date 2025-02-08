West Ham United are weighing up a summer move for former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, according to TBR Football.

After a tumultuous opening half to their current campaign, West Ham made the decision to sack manager Julen Lopetegui. In his place, the Hammers moved to appoint former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter, who has won once and drawn once in his opening five matches in charge.

While it remains to be seen how much Potter can change West Ham’s fortunes in the remainder of the season, it appears that the Hammers already have their eyes on a potential summer move they could make after bringing in Evan Ferguson and James Ward-Prowse in January.

West Ham Keen on Verratti

Midfielder is ‘considering’ returning to Europe

Verratti is best known for his time with PSG, who he spent over a decade with after joining them from Pescara in 2012. The midfielder is a tough-tackling player with a great passing range and brilliant technical ability on the ball.

In 2023, after 11 years in the French capital, Verratti departed the club to join Al-Arabi in Qatar, signing a two-year contract with the team. But that time is set to come to an end this summer, and he is now considering a return to Europe.

Marco Veratti Stats at Al-Arabi Appearances 34 Goals 2 Assists 12 Minutes Played 2,991'

West Ham are one of several Premier League sides, alongside Fulham and Bournemouth, that would be interested in bringing Verratti to England, who has been called a "demon" in the past by journalist Domagoj Kostanjsak.

West Ham are well-stocked in midfield, but it would be hard to turn down a player of Verratti’s quality if a deal presents itself for the club, regardless of his age. TBR Football have also noted that Verratti could be tempted into a Serie A move, however, having never played top-flight football in his home country.

Should the Hammers be able to secure a deal for Verratti, it would be a signing of intent and a clear message sent to the rest of the league.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 08/02/2025)