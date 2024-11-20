West Ham United are once again showing an interest in signing Burnley captain Josh Brownhill in 2025, with his contract set to expire in the summer, according to TBR Football.

The Hammers have been linked with a move for the 28-year-old central midfielder for several years, stemming back to when David Moyes was the manager and was looking to add a British core to his squad.

But Brownhill has always rejected their advances but now could find himself in a different shade of claret and blue with talks over a new deal at Turf Moor stalling and Scott Parker's side wary of the fact he could agree a move to leave for free from January 1st.

West Ham Want to Sign Brownhill

Fulham, Serie A and Saudi clubs also interested

With the Burnley skipper having shone in the Championship and Premier League since making the move back in 2020, it's no surprise that there is big interest in his signature should he become available.

West Ham have been big admirers for a long time and despite Julen Lopetegui's arrival in the summer, he is still a player the club remain interested in signing.

The midfield has been a big problem for the Hammers this season with Edson Alvarez and Guido Rodriguez struggling, while James Ward-Prowse was allowed to leave on loan just a year after his arrival at the club.

Brownhill would add experience and steel to a struggling side, but they face big competition to convince him to finally move to the London Stadium in 2025.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Josh Brownhill had his best-ever goalscoring season with Burnley in the 2022/23 season, with seven goals from midfield in the Championship.

Fulham and Brighton are other Premier League sides showing an interest, while a host of Saudi Arabian clubs as well as teams in the Championship, Scottish Premiership, Turkey and Serie A are also keen and Brownhill is seriously considering a move abroad for a fresh start.

Burnley would prefer for their captain to pen a new contract with the club, but are fully aware of the possibility that he could leave on a free contract next summer if fresh terms are not agreed. That could see them instead opt to cash in in January to ensure they receive some cash for the midfielder, and so a decision must be made.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 20/11/2024.