West Ham United are interested in signing Lyon forward Georges Mikautadze this winter, although they'll face stiff competition from a number of clubs for his signature, according to AS Roma Live.

Mikautadze only joined Lyon this summer, and has scored four Ligue 1 goals for the French outfit in just five starts. However, his time with les Gones could come to a premature end next month, with the financially damaged club potentially willing to sanction the sale of the Georgian to ease the economic pressures on them.

The Hammers were said to have offered in excess of £17 million for the number nine in the summer, and are now looking to reignite their interest in the player. However, Roma, Galatasary, Bologna and Juventus are all also understood to be in the mix, making a potential deal difficult for the Irons to pull off.

West Ham Eyeing Mikautadze

They want another forward

Developing through the Metz academy, Mikautadze earned a move to Ajax in the summer of 2023, after enjoying a 23-goal season in Ligue 1. However, following an unconvincing opening six months in Amsterdam, he returned to Metz on loan in January.

A productive second half of the season saw the French club trigger the €10 million buy option inserted into the loan deal, and then an electric Euro 2024 prompted Lyon to sign the 24-year-old. Largely used as competition for the ageing Alexandre Lacazette, Mikautadze has started just five Ligue 1 games thus far at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Not viewed as an indispensable figure at Lyon, but a valuable asset nonetheless, the French club are considering cashing in on the Georgia international in January. Galatasary are said to have had a €17 million offer rejected, with this offer not deemed sufficient.

AS Roma Live report that West Ham are among the extensive list of suitors interested in prying Mikautadze away from Ligue 1. The East Londoners have been tracking the prolific forward for some time now, and are prepared to make their move next month.

Michail Antonio is currently recovering from an injury sustained in a road traffic accident, while Niclas Fullkrug is 'very upset' at the London Stadium and wants out this winter, and the club are also hugely concerned over the German's injury issues. Thus, Julen Lopetegui will need an offensive reinforcement, with Mikautadze, described as an 'electric, relentless forward' by analyst Ben Mattinson, being heavily considered.

Mikautadze's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 20 Goals 13 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 2.83 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.16 Key Passes Per 90 1.08

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 26/12/2024