West Ham United are ‘in the running’ to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike in the summer transfer window, according to FootMercato.

The Hammers are reportedly among several Premier League clubs showing interest in the 22-year-old, whom Frankfurt see as their ‘next big sale’ following the high-profile departures of Randal Kolo Muani and Omar Marmoush.

While his transfer seems more likely in 2026, a move this summer has not been ruled out, with Frankfurt keen to secure an eye-watering profit on the former Paris Saint-Germain forward.

FootMercato claims the German club would consider selling Ekitike for at least €80m (£66m), with 20% of the fee going to PSG due to a sell-on clause.

West Ham Eyeing Hugo Ekitike

For the summer transfer window

According to FootMercato, West Ham, Arsenal and Liverpool are all in contention to sign Ekitike this summer, with the Hammers emerging as long-standing admirers of the 22-year-old.

The East London club were reportedly tracking Ekitike before he left PSG permanently last summer and signed a five-year deal with Frankfurt in July.

Ekitike, praised as ‘exceptional’ by Scouting Stats, has been a key player for the German side this season, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ekitike ranks sixth among the Bundesliga’s top scorers this season, with Harry Kane leading the charts on 21 goals.

West Ham have endured a difficult start under Graham Potter, winning just once in their first five Premier League games and struggling with a depleted frontline.

The Hammers lost Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio to long-term injuries earlier this season and brought in Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson on loan in January to cover their absences.

Ferguson made his first appearance at the London Stadium on Saturday in West Ham’s 1-0 defeat to Brentford, which saw them drop to 16th in the table.

Hugo Ekitike's Frankfurt Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 21 Goals 12 Assists 3 Expected goals 15.1 Goal-creating actions 7 Minutes played 1,596

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-02-25.