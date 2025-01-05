West Ham United could still make a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, according to reports - with the former England international entering the final six months of his deal at Goodison Park in a move that could spell an end to his nine-year tenure on Merseyside.

Calvert-Lewin has long been linked with other clubs, notably Newcastle United in the summer who weighed up a move, but they were priced out with Everton reportedly asking for £40million to let their star striker depart. The Hammers have struggled for goals under Julen Lopetegui this season, with Niclas Fullkrug and Danny Ings largely failing to step up to the plate, with Michail Antonio also out for the season after a car crash - and that could see them move for the Sheffield United academy graduate.

Report: West Ham 'Interested' in Calvert-Lewin Move

The Hammers have been in turmoil and another signing could help them

The report from CaughtOffside states that West Ham are interested in Calvert-Lewin ahead of a potential January move, given that he is out of contract in the summer.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =1st Goals 2 =3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3.6 1st Shots Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 6.58 11th

Clubs are monitoring the 'exceptional' 27-year-old, including AC Milan and Newcastle, and although Calvert-Lewin may be open to staying on Merseyside ahead of Everton's big move to Bramley-Moore Dock, he rejected their latest contract offer, which has alerted clubs such as the Irons.

Foreign clubs can now open talks with him on a pre-contract basis, having entered the final six months of his deal, which does put the Hammers at a disadvantage - but with their striking woes becoming apparent, they could push a deal through for his services.

Premier League outfit West Ham did have contact with Everton about a move over the summer, and although a deal didn't materialise, the report further states that Calvert-Lewin is not in a 'particular hurry' to decide on his future - and that could allow West Ham to make a move for him by the time the summer window comes around if he still hasn't made a decision on his future by then.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominic Calvert-Lewin has four goals in 11 caps for England.

A new deal with Everton cannot be ruled out, but whether the Toffees can make a suitable enough offer for his services remains to be seen, especially having scored just two goals in 19 appearances for the club this season in the Premier League.

