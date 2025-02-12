West Ham United are interested in a summer move for Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson, who has less than six months remaining on his contract, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Hammers are reportedly monitoring the 32-year-old’s situation at St James’ Park and are eyeing a free transfer after the season.

West Ham have struggled with striker injuries this term, losing Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio to long-term setbacks, and could look to add reinforcements to Graham Potter’s frontline in the summer.

They signed Brighton forward Evan Ferguson on loan in January, but are unlikely to keep him for the 2025/26 season, as no buy option was included in his short-term deal.

West Ham Eyeing Callum Wilson

For the summer transfer window

According to Crook, Wilson is expected to leave Newcastle when his contract expires in July, with a new St James’ Park deal ruled out for now.

The Magpies are reportedly concerned about Wilson’s injury history and are unwilling to trigger a one-year extension in his deal, despite having the option.

Wilson, however, is ‘determined’ to remain in the Premier League and may be tempted by interest from West Ham, who have made several attempts to sign him in the past.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wilson has scored 88 goals in 225 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth and Newcastle.

The 32-year-old, praised as ‘exceptional’ by Eddie Howe, scored his first goal of the season in Newcastle’s FA Cup win over Birmingham City on Saturday and ended a nine-month goal drought.

The nine-cap England international was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in January, but, according to Crook, he is not tempted by interest from the Middle East ahead of his contract expiry.

Callum Wilson's Newcastle Stats (2024/25) Games 6 Starts 1 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 115

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-02-25.