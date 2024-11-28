Brighton striker Evan Ferguson could be on the move this summer, having fallen behind the likes of Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter in the pecking order at the AMEX Stadium - and with just one goal in the Premier League, the Irishman is thought to be on West Ham United's radar, according to reports.

With Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta in the Irons' attacking ranks, a spearhead striker could be vital for the club to excel - and Ferguson could prove to be just the remedy after a slow start to the season for Julen Lopetegui's men.

Report: West Ham Keen on Evan Ferguson

The striker has lost his way in the Premier League as of late

The report from TBR Football states that West Ham are keen on a deal for Ferguson, and although it doesn't stipulate whether that would be a permanent or a loan deal, the latter appears more likely.

Evan Ferguson's Premier League statistics - Brighton squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =8th Goals 6 =2nd Man of the Match Awards 1 =4th Shots Per Game 1.2 =9th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.5 13th Match rating 6.49 =15th

Brighton currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, level on points with Chelsea and Arsenal, and so German boss Fabian Hurzeler is evidently doing something right on the south coast - but for the 'explosive' Ferguson, that has come at the expense of minutes for him.

Southampton, Fulham, Leicester City, Celtic and Rangers are also credited with interest in the Republic of Ireland international, with the fellow Premier League trio all aiming to add a glut of goals to their ranks, whilst Celtic and Rangers will be hoping to add the Irish star to their squads in a bid to win the Scottish Premiership. Although the English top-flight boasts more of a pulling power, European football could also tempt Ferguson to move north of the border with Celtic looking like they will be closing in on a space in the play-off round of the Champions League.

Brighton will want reassurances from whoever lands the Irishman on loan that he will feature in their squads regularly, and that could play into West Ham's hands. For the Hammers, Ferguson could waltz into their starting XI. Summer signing Niclas Fullkrug has featured sparingly owing to injury woes, and given that he is untested at Premier League level, reservations are growing over his signing from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Evan Ferguson has four goals for the Republic of Ireland.

Michail Antonio continues to be a mainstay in their side despite being 34 years of age, and he's only scored 12 league goals since the start of the 2022/23 season - and so Ferguson could rival the Jamaica international for minutes at the London Stadium.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-11-24.