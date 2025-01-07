West Ham United are considering a move for Brighton forward Evan Ferguson in January, The Telegraph journalist Matt Law has reported.

The Hammers are reportedly targeting a new striker this month and have earmarked the 20-year-old as one of the options, alongside Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan.

Following injuries to Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen, which depleted their frontline in December, West Ham are understood to be prioritising a new arrival up front in the coming weeks.

They are also considering midfield reinforcements, with Chelsea's Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall among the names mentioned.

According to the report, the East London side would ideally like to sign players on loan this month, although funds for permanent moves could be raised through player sales.

Brighton, who have reportedly made Ferguson available for loan, would prefer the Republic of Ireland international to stay in the Premier League.

The ‘explosive’ 20-year-old, who Graham Potter has heavily praised, has attracted interest from several top-flight clubs, and it is understood that West Ham have already enquired about his availability. He could replace German international Niclas Fullkrug, who has struggled to make an impact since signed by Julen Lopetegui in the summer window.

However, Brighton reportedly want to ensure Danny Welbeck’s fitness before deciding Ferguson’s future, as the former Manchester United forward has missed the last five Premier League games through injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ferguson has made 14 appearances for Brighton this season, scoring one goal in 373 minutes of action.

West Ham could also be set for a managerial change, with reports on Monday suggesting the club has approached Potter to replace Julen Lopetegui at the London Stadium.

Potter has reportedly held talks with the club’s largest shareholder, David Sullivan, but has yet to decide whether to accept the offer.

Lopetegui, who has been in charge since the summer, is reportedly on borrowed time after heavy defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City in the past two matches.

West Ham currently sit 14th in the Premier League and are set to visit Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-01-25.