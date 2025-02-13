West Ham United are among several Premier League clubs showing interest in Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters, who has less than five months remaining on his contract, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Hammers, along with Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur, are reportedly tracking the 27-year-old full-back ahead of his contract expiry in June.

Walker-Peters was linked with a move away from St Mary’s in January but opted to keep his options open until the end of his deal and rejected a switch to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Southampton reportedly believe they have ‘no chance’ of retaining him beyond June, with multiple Premier League clubs now lining up to sign him on a free transfer.

West Ham Tracking Walker-Peters

Among Premier League sides keen

According to Crook, at least three Premier League clubs are interested in Walker-Peters ahead of his contract expiry, including Tottenham, where he began his professional career.

The 27-year-old, praised as ‘extraordinary’ by The Athletic, spent three senior seasons with Spurs before joining Southampton in 2020, making 24 first-team appearances, scoring one goal and providing five assists.

Walker-Peters’ versatility is reportedly appealing to top-flight clubs, as he can cover both flanks and operate further up in midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Walker-Peters has started all but two Premier League games this season, registering two assists.

West Ham are likely to pursue a new full-back in the summer, with Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell’s contracts expiring at the end of the season.

Coufal has started just eight Premier League games this season, while Cresswell has made 10 appearances, including only three starts.

There has been no indication that either veteran will extend their stay at the London Stadium, and the same applies to Lukasz Fabianski, Danny Ings and Michail Antonio, who are also out of contract in July.

Kyle Walker-Peters' Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 22 Goals 0 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 6 Pass completion % 88.8 Minutes played 1,960

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-02-25.