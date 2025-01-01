West Ham United have been monitoring Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, who is having a superb season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, as per The Daily Mail.

Charles joined the Saints from Manchester City last year for £12 million and was sent on loan to Sheffield Wednesday for first-team opportunities. The Northern Irish defensive midfielder, who Pep Guardiola once dubbed 'fantastic', has been catching the eye at Hillsborough and has one goal and four assists in 21 EFL Championship games.

The 21-year-old's dominance in the middle of the park has helped the Owls close in on the play-off places. Danny Rohl's men are ninth, and Charles has enjoyed many standout performances, including in a 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough when he produced two assists.

Shea Charles' Stats for Sheffield Wednesday (EFL Championship) Games 22 Goals 1 Assists 4 Key Passes 1.4 Interceptions Per Game 1.4 Tackles Per Game 3.3 Balls Recovered Per Game 5.8 Ground Duels Won 5.7 (60%) Aerial Duels Won 1.2 (57%)

Charles could return to Southampton once his loan expires at the end of the season, but relegation is increasingly likely for his parent club. West Ham have taken notice of the 17-cap Northern Ireland international's stellar showings in the second tier of English football.

West Ham Tracking Shea Charles

Julen Lopetegui's midfield has been under scrutiny

West Ham are reportedly one of three clubs looking at Charles amid his form for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship. Leicester City are also admirers of the young holding midfielder, while Serie A side Atalanta had scouts watch him during the winter.

Julen Lopetegui will likely be eager to make changes to his midfield in January after a disappointing start to his reign at the London Stadium. The Irons could swoop for Charles not only as a long-term prospect but as a player who can immediately improve their midfield.

Speculation is growing over their summer signing Guido Rodriguez's future at the club. The Argentine holding midfielder has failed to live up to expectations, and Lopetegui is open to selling the 30-year-old.

Rodriguez's potential departure could see Charles as his direct replacement, although Southampton's valuation of the former City academy youngster is not mentioned. He has two years to run on his contract at St Mary's and had made 38 appearances for the Hampshire outfit before his loan exit.

Related West Ham and Fulham Eyeing Move to Sign 'Outstanding' Crystal Palace Star West Ham and Fulham are eyeing a move for an "outstanding" Crystal Palace star to bolster their squad.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 01/01/2024.