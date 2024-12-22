West Ham United are one of several clubs keeping tabs on Hakim Ziyech amid the ex-Chelsea star pushing to leave Galatasaray, according to Fichajes.net.

Ziyech, 31, publicly declared his desire to leave Galatasaray in the January transfer window and took aim at manager Okan Buruk. He said his time at RAMS Park is 'over' and that he'd never seen a coach at such a 'low level' than Buruk.

This has led to several European clubs setting their sights on the veteran attacking midfielder, including West Ham. Julen Lopetegui is looking to bolster his attacking options at the London Stadium amid a frustrating ongoing season.

Hakim Ziyech Turkish Super Lig Statistics Appearances 5 Goals 0 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 2 Ground Duels Won 2.2 (44%) Key Passes 1.0 Succesful Dribbles 0.8 (36%)

Ziyech knows the Premier League and London well, having spent four years at Chelsea, although he failed to meet expectations at Stamford Bridge. He's said to be working on an agreement with Galatasaray to terminate his contract, which expires next summer.

West Ham Joined By Ipswich in Ziyech Pursuit

The Moroccan is in-demand

West Ham and Ipswich Town are the two Premier League clubs monitoring Ziyech's situation at RAMS Park. The Hammers could look to add the 64-cap Morocco international's creativity to a midfield that has been performing inconsistently this season.

Ziyech made 64 appearances for Chelsea during his time with the Blues, posting six goals and nine assists. A Champions League winner with the West Londoners in 2021, he can play in attacking midfield and on the wing, which will help Lopetegui add more depth to his squad.

The former Ajax winger is also wanted in Serie A, with Torino, Cagliari, Como 1907 and Venezia in the race to sign him. He could look to reignite his career by returning to English football and perhaps prove a point to Chelsea, who rarely placed their faith in the attacker.

Ziyech might have to wait until the summer to make a move if he's unable to agree on an early release from his contract. He regrets joining Galatasaray after arriving in Istanbul in July as a free agent after leaving Stamford Bridge.

