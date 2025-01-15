West Ham United are eyeing Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz to bolster Graham Potter’s frontline in January, ExWHUEmployee has claimed.

The Hammers are said to be long-term admirers of the Brazilian forward, who has struggled for regular Premier League minutes this season and would reportedly welcome an opportunity for more game time.

According to ExWHUEmployee, West Ham’s interest in Muniz dates back to Julen Lopetegui’s tenure – the Spanish tactician was reportedly a fan of the striker, and the East London club have maintained their interest after appointing Graham Potter.

A loan with an option to buy is seen as the most realistic way to land Muniz mid-season if negotiations between the clubs take place before the transfer window closes on February 3.

West Ham Keen on Rodrigo Muniz

‘Lopetegui was said to be a fan’

According to ExWHUEmployee, Muniz has resurfaced as a target for West Ham in January and would reportedly be open to a move for regular Premier League minutes:

“A target that has resurfaced and one I mentioned on the Podcast is Rodrigo Muniz of Fulham who ironically came on as a sub against us last night. “Lopetegui was said to be a fan of the deal and that interest has continued. A loan with an option to buy seems most likely in these negotiations. “The Brazilian has been in and out of Fulham’s team since he joined but is said to welcome the opportunity for more game time in the Premier League.”

Muniz has started just five Premier League games under Marco Silva this season, despite showing glimpses of promise in the 2023/24 campaign, where he netted nine goals in 26 top-flight appearances.

The Brazilian striker has scored four times in 22 appearances across all competitions this term and remains below Raul Jimenez in the pecking order.

West Ham are expected to sign a new striker in January after losing Niclas Fullkrug, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio to injuries, and they appear to have multiple names on their radar.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Brighton forward Evan Ferguson remains their top target, although it remains to be seen whether the Seagulls would entertain his departure on loan in January.

Rodrigo Muniz's Fulham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected goals 2.4 Expected assisted goals 0.6 Minutes played 607

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Transfer Updates on Arsenal, Tottenham and Man Utd Fabrizio Romano shares big transfer updates on Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal in his latest newsletter.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-01-25.