West Ham United are among a host of Premier League clubs eyeing a summer move for AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah, according to MilanLive.

The Hammers, alongside Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, have reportedly shown interest in the United States international, who faces an uncertain future at San Siro after this season.

Milan are said to be open to Musah’s departure if their €30m (£25m) asking price is met and have identified Torino’s Samuele Ricci as an upgrade on the 22-year-old.

Musah, who joined the Rossoneri from Valencia in 2023, has more than three years left on his contract, which expires in June 2028.

According to MilanLive, Musah was considered unsellable last summer, but Milan could now be tempted to sell him for slightly more than the €20m they paid in 2023.

The 22-year-old, praised as ‘breathtaking’, has been a regular for the Serie A giants this season, making 34 appearances across all competitions and providing two assists.

Musah would bring versatility to the London Stadium, as he can play anywhere in midfield and cover on the right wing due to his explosive pace.

A move to West Ham would mark a return to London for the United States international, who grew up in Arsenal’s academy and spent seven years at the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Musah never made a senior appearance for Arsenal before departing in 2019.

West Ham’s ambitious transfer plans under Graham Potter could soon take a hit, as they are likely to miss out on Lille duo Jonathan David and Angel Gomes.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Hammers are facing stiff competition for the two out-of-contract players and have so far been unable to convince them to sign despite reaching pre-contract agreements.

Yunus Musah's Milan Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 23 Goals 0 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 1,338

