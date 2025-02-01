West Ham United are eyeing Lloyd Kelly but face serious competition from European clubs for the Newcastle United defender, according to TBR Football.

Kelly joined the Magpies last summer after leaving Bournemouth but hasn't featured as much as desired since signing a five-year deal at St James' Park. The English centre-back has made nine Premier League appearances, four as a starter, and his lack of first-team opportunities has led to talk regarding a potential early exit during the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been on Juventus' radar, and the Serie A giants tried their luck with an offer to sign the Englishman on loan with an option to buy, which was turned down by the Tyneside giants, per Fabrizio Romano. Newcastle boss Eddie Howe made it clear that he wanted to keep Kelly and that his limited minutes were because of the defensive duo Dan Burn and Fabian Schar's form.

West Ham Add Lloyd Kelly To Their List Of Targets

Graham Potter wants to strengthen at the back

West Ham set their sights on Kelly amid Graham Potter's desire to add a new defender to his injury-depleted squad before the transfer window closes on Monday (February 3). A potential move for the Bristol-born centre-back sitting on purported wages of £125,000 per week won't come cheaply, and they will also have to see off competition from Juventus and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The Hammers have shipped 44 goals in 23 Premier League games, the fifth-worst record of all 20 teams in the English top flight this season. Potter was without all but one central defender for a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa last weekend (January 26) and was forced to play Aaron Cresswell in the left centre-back role.

Former Bournemouth boss dubbed Kelly 'exceptional' while working with the player. He offers versatility as he can play in central defence and at left-back, and Potter may consider using him in the left centre-back role in his 3-4-2-1 formation. Other options on the Irons' shortlist include Wolverhampton Wanderers' Craig Dawson and Brighton & Hove Albion's Adam Webster, while Manchester United's Victor Lindelof has 'no interest' in making a move to the London Stadium.

Lloyd Kelly Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 9 (4) Interceptions per game 0.1 Tackles per game 0.6 Possession won 0.0 Balls recovered per game 2.0 Clearances per game 1.7

West Ham are also in the market for a new forward and are holding talks with Brighton about a deal for Evan Ferguson amid injuries to Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio. Lucas Paqueta was used in a false nine role in the Villa draw because of Potter's injury crisis in attack.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 01/02/2025.

