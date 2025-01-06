West Ham United are considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Hwang Hee-chan in the January transfer window, The Telegraph journalist Matt Law has reported.

The Hammers are reportedly targeting a new arrival up front this month after injuries to Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen have depleted Julen Lopetegui’s options in attack.

A new striker’s arrival is considered West Ham’s top priority for January, although they are also looking at midfielders, with Chelsea duo Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall being considered.

According to The Telegraph, West Ham would ideally like to sign players on loan this month, although funds for permanent moves could be generated through player sales.

Hwang, who Lopetegui reportedly 'wowed', is being considered as one of the targets at the moment, and it remains to be seen whether Wolves would sell their squad player mid-season.

The 'incredible' South Korean international has scored two goals in his last two games under Vitor Pereira and is showing signs of improvement after starting just two Premier League games under Gary O’Neil this term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hwang has scored 24 goals and provided seven assists in 109 appearances since joining Wolves.

While heavy defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City have piled pressure back on Lopetegui, it is believed that West Ham’s focus is currently on trying to strengthen the Spaniard’s squad rather than replacing him.

January will also be important for technical director Tim Steidten, who has come under heavy scrutiny after West Ham’s summer signings have performed unconvincingly.

The Hammers were one of the top spending clubs in the Premier League last summer, splashing out close to £100m and welcoming nine new arrivals, including forward Niclas Fullkrug, who spent three months out with an injury before returning in December.

West Ham are 14th in the Premier League table after 20 games and will next face Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round before taking on Fulham at home in the league.

​​​​​​Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-01-25.