West Ham United are monitoring Gent full-back Archie Brown ahead of the January transfer window as they seek to bolster Julen Lopetegui’s squad with further signings, journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed.

The Hammers were one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League before the season, signing nine new players, including seven on permanent deals.

However, results have been disappointing following the summer spree, with the team currently sitting 14th in the table on just 12 points from their opening 11 games.

As pressure mounts on the Spanish tactician to deliver a quick turnaround, West Ham are now assessing potential reinforcements ahead of the January market.

According to O’Rourke, the Hammers are searching for a new full-back and have identified Brown as a potential option to strengthen their defence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brown has made 23 appearances for Gent across all competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

The 'incredible' 22-year-old rebuilt his career in Belgium after leaving Wayne Rooney’s Derby County in 2021 to secure first-team football and English clubs are now reportedly keen on bringing him back.

West Ham are said to face ‘a difficult race’ for Brown due to growing interest from other teams, with Manchester United linked to him during the summer transfer window.

The former England U20 international is under contract with Gent until the summer of 2027, giving the Belgian club a strong negotiating position in January.

West Ham are also reportedly interested in Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey. The 24-year-old has struggled for regular minutes under Fabian Hurzeler this season and could leave the Seagulls in early 2025, with just six months left on his contract.

Nottingham Forest are also said to be monitoring the Ghanaian full-back’s availability ahead of the market reopening.

Lamptey has amassed 106 appearances for the Seagulls across all competitions during his time at the Amex Stadium, scoring three goals and providing 10 assists.

Archie Brown's Gent Stats (2023/24 Belgian Pro League) Games 31 Assists 4 Progressive carries per 90 4.69 Successful take-ons per 90 2.62 Tackles per 90 1.31 Aerials won per 90 1.80

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-11-24.