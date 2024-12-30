West Ham United are showing interest in Manchester City midfielder James McAtee ahead of the January transfer window, MailOnline has revealed.

The Hammers are reportedly targeting multiple reinforcements next month to bolster Julen Lopetegui’s squad and have earmarked McAtee as an option for midfield.

According to MailOnline, West Ham also want to strengthen their full-back, left-wing, and striker positions and are thought to be looking for two forwards, after Michail Antonio sustained serious injuries in a car crash and Niclas Fullkrug struggled to impress since joining from Borussia Dortmund.

McAtee was linked with a move to West Ham last month, with reports suggesting the Hammers have identified the 'incredible' 22-year-old as a potential replacement for Lucas Paqueta.

A natural attacking midfielder, McAtee also has experience playing as a centre-forward and on the right wing, where he was a regular during his time at Sheffield United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: McAtee spent the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United, where he made 75 appearances and registered 22 goal contributions.

The England U21 international has struggled for regular minutes under Pep Guardiola this term, managing just nine appearances in all competitions and scoring one goal.

McAtee netted his first City goal in their 4-0 Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava in October and most recently made a 24-minute cameo in their 2-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham will advance on their reported interest in the 22-year-old next month, considering they may prioritise a new striker after losing Antonio for an extended period.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the east Londoners could explore both permanent and temporary deals in January to secure a new striker for Lopetegui.

West Ham are 13th in the Premier League table after their heavy 5-0 loss to Liverpool at home, which ended their four-game unbeaten run.

Lopetegui’s men will travel to Man City for their first game of 2025 before taking on Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-12-24.