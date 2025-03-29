West Ham United are eyeing a summer swoop for Lyon star Georges Mikautadze for Graham Potter, according to CaughtOffside.

The Hammers have had a host of issues with their striker position in recent years, and look set to forced into the market once again this summer as Potter looks to put his stamp on the squad.

Michail Antonio's future is uncertain after a car crash while Danny Ings is expected to leave and there are question marks over the futures of Niclas Fullkrug and loanee Evan Ferguson - meaning the Irons are now keeping a close eye on the Georgian sensation to fill the gap.

West Ham Eyeing Mikautadze Swoop

Georgia star would be open to Premier League move

According to sources close to the situation, West Ham are keen to bring Mikautadze to the London Stadium this summer and have made him one of their priority targets ahead of the transfer window.

The 24-year-old is enjoying a major breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1 this season after netting 24 goals and registering nine assists in all competitions for club and country, and the belief is that he would be open to making the move to the Premier League.

West Ham face competition for his signature from Crystal Palace and Wolves too, and the lure of regular football could be a difference maker for the east London club.

Georges Mikautadze Stats (Club and Country 24/25) Appearances 30(21) Goals 24 Assists 9

Mikautadze, described as 'insane' previously', is also said to be excited by the prospect of forming a front three alongside captain Jarrod Bowen and Ghana star Mohammed Kudus, but there is no mention of how much it could cost the club to make that a reality.

Lyon are currently in financial trouble and were handed a provisional relegation from the top-flight if they don't sort it out before the end of the season, meaning there could be a firesale in the summer to help the situation.

That could open the door for West Ham, but they must first make a decision on whether to move for Ferguson permanently when his loan from Brighton expires - but it's believed the Seagulls' £60m asking price could be a barrier.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 29/03/2025.