West Ham United could look to fix their problems in the penalty area with the signing of Udinese star Lorenzo Lucca, according to reports - with their striking injuries and lack of bite in the final third potentially prompting a move for the Italian target man.

The Hammers have enjoyed a poor campaign on the field this season, being dumped out of the cup competitions quite early, whilst a poor Premier League season has seen them meddle in and around the bottom half of the league table, with Julen Lopetegui being sacked in January. But it appears that club chiefs could look to put an end to that - with Lucca being lined up for a move to the London Stadium.

Report: West Ham 'Send Scouts' to Watch Lorenzo Lucca

The striker is having the season of his career in Italy

The report from TBR Football states that West Ham are interested in Udinese talisman Lucca, with the club likely to be busy in the summer transfer window under Graham Potter.

Lorenzo Lucca's Serie A statistics - Udinese squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =1st Goals 10 1st Aerials Won Per Game 1.8 5th Shots Per Game 1.8 2nd xG Difference +2.25 1st Match rating 6.71 =4th

The Hammers have seen marquee striker signing Niclas Fullkrug out injured for the majority of the campaign, featuring in just nine games in the Premier League with two goals to his name in concurrence with an achilles injury and a hamstring setback - whilst Michail Antonio will be out until the end of the campaign after his car crash back in December.

That has seen the Hammers watch the striker over the past month, with scouts being sent to the Studio Friuli to run the rule over the giant star. The Italian international has been in fine form over the past two seasons, scoring 18 goals in Serie A in just 65 games over the past two seasons - despite a poor campaign for Ajax in 2022/23, where he scored just two goals in 16 outings - and he's been hit with a £25million price tag for any potential suitors, according to reports.

And that has seen West Ham potentially look to conduct a deal for the 6ft 7in talisman, who has been called 'an absolute king of the penalty area' in recent times.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lorenzo Lucca has three caps for Italy.

Lucca came through the youth academy at Torino, but failed to make an impact and eventually moved on to Palermo, scoring 13 goals for the club in Serie C as a 20-year-old. But despite some failed spells, it's seen Lucca join Udinese where he's properly found his feet.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-03-25.

Related West Ham Want to Sign 'Insane' Striker for Potter, He's Keen to Join West Ham United are keen on signing Lyon star George Mikautadze this summer, and he is open to the move.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.