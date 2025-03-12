West Ham United could reportedly be set to put an end to their goalscoring woes in the coming transfer window by signing yet another striker - and it's seen a former transfer target linked again in the form of Youssef En-Nesyri, who is in huge form at Fenerbahce at present.

En-Nesyri shot to prominence for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, with his goals taking his country to the semi-finals for the first time ever - and having excelled at Sevilla at the time, it saw West Ham previously interested, but they could come back in the summer to finally land their man.

Report: West Ham 'More Determined Than Ever' for En-Nesyri

The Hammers have been in the chase for his signing for some time

The report by Fichajes states that En-Nesyri could be facing a new challenge in his career soon, with his performances at Fenerbahce rekindling the interest of 'several' European clubs - and one of those in the market is West Ham, who are 'more determined' than ever to secure his signing as Graham Potter looks to strengthen his attacking numbers next season.

Youssef En-Nesyri's Super Lig statistics - Fenerbahce squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 =3rd Goals 16 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.6 5th Shots Per Game 3.4 1st Match rating 7.26 =3rd

The Premier League is a potential destination for the Moroccan, and the Hammers have been searching for a reliable striker who would fit their style of play for some time - though they've largely failed in that regard, with Niclas Fullkrug having flopped in his first season at the London Stadium after a move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window. En-Nesyri is thought to 'fit the bill perfectly' in the top-flight, with his aerial ability and impact in the box making him an ideal candidate for the Hammers - and his form in the Turkish Super Lig has demonstrated that he remains a 'lethal' talisman, per the report.

Negotiations won't be easy, the report states, as Fenerbahce won't be willing to sell their star striker on the cheap; but the prospect of playing in the Premier League could prove to be pivotal in his decision, with the Hammers in a 'stronger' negotiating position than before.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Youssef En-Nesyri has 23 goals in 78 caps for Morocco.

Due to his good form and West Ham being keener than ever, there is a chance that En-Nesyri will spend his future in the Premier League, with a deal set to ramp up into the summer months.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-03-25.

