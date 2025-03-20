West Ham United are showing interest in Midtjylland striker Franculino ahead of the summer transfer window, club insider ExWHUEmployee has claimed.

The Hammers are preparing for a ‘significant’ first summer window under Graham Potter and have set their sights on the talented 20-year-old forward to boost their depleted frontline.

With both Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug sidelined by injuries, West Ham have struggled for consistency in front of goal this Premier League campaign.

While they brought in Brighton forward Evan Ferguson on an emergency loan in January, they do not have an option to make his move permanent after the season.

West Ham Eyeing Move for Franculino

To bolster Graham Potter’s attack

According to ExWHUEmployee, West Ham have Franculino firmly on their radar after scouting the Guinea-Bissau international this season.

Franculino, who joined Midtjylland from Benfica’s academy in 2023, has enjoyed a breakout year in Denmark, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

The 20-year-old, praised as ‘magnificent’, signed a contract extension in December amid his impressive campaign, keeping him at the club until June 2029.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Midtjylland are unbeaten in all Danish Superliga games in which Franculino has scored or assisted this season.

West Ham are believed to have several options on their striker shortlist, including out-of-contract Lille star Jonathan David.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Hammers remain in the race for the Canada international but are growing concerned about their chances of luring him to East London this summer.

While they have tabled a proposal to turn David’s head, he is believed to have more attractive suitors, including La Liga leaders Barcelona and Carabao Cup winners Newcastle United.

Franculino's Midtjylland Stats (2024/25) Games 31 Goals 12 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 146 Minutes played 1,750

