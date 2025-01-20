West Ham United are showing interest in AC Milan forward Noah Okafor as they look to deal with Graham Potter's lack of attacking options, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

The injury toll is growing at the London Stadium, and it's given Potter a massive headache at the start of his reign with the Hammers. Michail Antonio (broken leg) and Niclas Fullkrug (hamstring) are sidelined, while Jarrod Bowen isn't expected back until early February.

West Ham have slumped this season, and a lack of firepower is evident. Potter oversaw a 3-2 win over Fulham in his first Premier League game in charge, but his side were beaten 2-0 away to Crystal Palace last weekend.

The club have also made a £57m offer to sign Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, according to David Ornstein.

West Ham Set Their Sights On Okafor

The Swiss Attacker Is Versatile

West Ham are reportedly joined by Bournemouth at the 'front row' for Okafor, who is said to have no future at the San Siro. The 24-year-old was set to join RB Leipzig earlier this month, but a loan move collapsed after the Swiss striker allegedly failed an aspect of his medical.

Leipzig had agreed on a loan worth €2 million (£1.7 million) with an option to buy for €26 million (£22 million). It's not disclosed whether the Hammers are eyeing a similar deal, but Potter could do with the 'magnificent' Switzerland international's versatility.

Noah Okafor Stats (Serie A 2024-25) Appearances 11 (5) Goals 1 Expected Goals (xG) 1.40 Scoring Frequency 421min Successful Dribbles 1.1 (52%) Ground Duels Won 1.7 (41%)

Okafor can play out on the wing and as a central striker. He's been with Milan since July 2023 and, in that time, has managed seven goals and five assists in 52 games. He was far more prolific while at RB Salzburg, registering 34 goals and 23 assists in 110 games for the Austrians, earning a €15.5 million move to the San Siro.

If there were any concerns over Okafor's fitness after his medical issues with Leipzig, they have been played down. It's said that he doesn't have 'any physical problems', which will be good news for Potter given the injury list he's dealing with at the London Stadium.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 20/01/2025.

