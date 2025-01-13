West Ham United are among three European clubs showing interest in signing Manchester United winger Antony on a short-term loan in January, according to Fichajes.

The Hammers, alongside Real Betis and Marseille, are reportedly keen to acquire the 24-year-old Brazilian on a temporary deal until the end of the season, after United ‘gave the green light’ for his departure.

West Ham are said to be the first club to officially express their interest in January, as they look to bolster Graham Potter’s frontline with a new arrival following injuries to Jarrod Bowen, Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio.

The Hammers reportedly believe the Brazilian would fit well into Potter’s system, given his considerable Premier League experience from 60 appearances with Man United.

West Ham Eyeing Antony on Loan

Man United open to the 24-year-old’s departure

According to Fichajes, Antony’s final destination in January has not yet been decided, meaning West Ham, Real Betis and Marseille remain firmly in the race to sign the 24-year-old this month.

The £200,000-per-week Brazilian international has struggled for regular minutes under Ruben Amorim this season, making 12 appearances in all competitions and just seven since the Portuguese manager’s appointment in November.

Antony is understood to be among United stars who are allowed to leave in January, alongside Marcus Rashford, who was linked with a move to West Ham last week.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham will target a right-sided winger as Potter’s first signing, considering they have lost another striker, Niclas Fullkrug, to injury.

The German international is now set to miss several weeks after his latest setback, meaning the Hammers will be without him, Bowen and Antonio for an extended period.

According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham are expected to sign a new striker in January following Fullkrug’s injury, with a new arrival up front expected ‘in the next days or weeks’.

Antony's Man United Stats (2024/25) Games 12 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 356

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 15, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Wednesday, January 15th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-01-25.