West Ham United could be in the market to sign Real Sociedad star Brais Mendez in the summer, according to reports from Spain - with the Irons keen to add to their midfield creativity in the coming weeks.

Mendez only joined Sociedad from Celta Vigo back in July 2022, having racked up four appearances for Spain during his time in Galacia and scoring on his debut - but it's been at Sociedad where he has really shone. 11 goals in his first campaign in San Sebastian was followed up by eight last season, and already having scored five this campaign, Mendez is entering his prime as a midfielder.

Report: West Ham 'Monitoring' Mendez Progress

The midfielder has been impressive at Sociedad over the past few years

The report from Fichajes states that Mendez has attracted West Ham's interest, with the Hammers closely following his progress. Mendez has had an outstanding season, and that hasn't gone unnoticed by Graham Potter and co.

As a result of his contribution to Sociedad's successes, his name has rung loudly in European transfer circles - and West Ham see him as an 'ideal opportunity' to strengthen their midfield. Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil is not willing to let Mendez go easily though, and the Anoeta board trust that Mendez's ambitions in the Europa League and commitment to the cause are enough to resist temptation for a move from the Basque Country to east London for the 'mercurial star'.

However, the report further states that the possibility of competing in such a strong division such as the Premier League could be an attractive offer, one which is hard to refuse for most Spanish footballers - with Fichajes claiming that 'calls from England' have carried significant weight for players from the Iberian nation. It wouldn't be a surprise, therefore, if West Ham make an offer in the summer and try to tempt the 28-year-old star with a move to the capital, having been touted with a £50million move in the past.

Mendez has over 230 appearances in La Liga, scoring 35 goals in the process, and with West Ham likely to source attacking recruits to aid Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen in the final third, that could be key for Potter to drag the Hammers into the top-half of the table next season, in a bid to banish the ghosts of their poor first half of the campaign under Julen Lopetegui this time around.

