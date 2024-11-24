West Ham United could be in the market for yet another striker in the coming months after another failed Premier League transfer window in terms of securing a long-term number nine - with Nurnberg loanee starlet Stefanos Tzimas reportedly in their sights for a transfer.

The Hammers spent big this summer as they shifted away from David Moyes' heroics, opting to appoint Julen Lopetegui as boss and giving him a huge sum of cash to spend - but sitting 14th in the table with just three wins from 11 games, it's not been a great start. Part of that has been a lack of proficiency in the final third - and Tzimas has reportedly been earmarked as a star for the future to change that.

West Ham 'Eyeing' Stefanos Tzimas Deal

The striker has been in fine form this season

The report from TBR Football states that Nurnberg star Tzimas has caught West Ham's eye after a flying start to life in the 2. Bundesliga, with six goals in six starts in Germany's second-tier - and with five of those coming in four games from September through to the end of October, the young Greece star has picked up suitors.

Stefanos Tzimas' Bundesliga statistics - Nurnberg squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 600 11th Goals 6 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.3 =11th Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.4 2nd Match rating 6.95 5th

The starlet, on loan from Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki, has already stated that he wishes to play in the Premier League at some point in his career, although the striker - labelled 'a monster in the making' - has admitted that he has some developing to do just yet - with a self-admission that his time is best served at Nurnberg for the time being.

Even if so, Tzimas would cost around £15million to bring to east London, with PAOK's asking price being the same as Nurnberg's buy clause in their loan deal - and the German outfit may not sign him even if they do earn promotion to the Bundesliga due to the fee involved.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tzimas scored 5 goals in 30 games for PAOK.

The report further states that with Niclas Fullkrug struggling, West Ham could look to spell the end of their poor track record when it comes to signing strikers - and that could give Tzimas reservations over choosing the Hammers as opposed to moving to Spain or France. Fullkrug has only featured in 137 minutes for the Hammers this season in all competitions, failing to score a single goal, and if that continues then manager Lopetegui may have no other choice but to look at a new striker.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-11-24.