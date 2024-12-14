West Ham United are interested in signing Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, with a potential January loan move being discussed, according to TBR Football.

Disasi has fallen in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge this season, with Enzo Maresca favouring the likes of Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile. The Frenchman has started just 2 Premier League games all campaign, and as a result of this decline in prominence, is being linked with a switch away from West London.

The Hammers are eager to strengthen their central defensive cohort this winter, with the club's hierarchy disappointed with the performances of summer signings Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo thus far this campaign. The East Londoners have identified Disasi as a potential option, and are exploring the possibility of acquiring the 26-year-old on a temporary deal, with Chelsea said to be open to the idea.

West Ham Eyeing Disasi

Chelsea are open to the departure

Joining Chelsea last summer from Monaco for a fee in the region of £38.8 million, Disasi, described as a 'monster', has struggled at times in the Premier League. However, he was largely considered a first choice option at the heart of the Blues' defence under Mauricio Pochettino, making 44 appearances last season in all competitions.

This status as a primary figure in Chelsea's back-line changed when Maresca arrived in the summer. GMS sources revealed in August that Newcastle were showing an interest in the France international, while Everton reportedly rejected the chance to sign the player.

Evidently not part of Maresca's plans, with the Italian clearly attempting to offload him in the last transfer window, Disasi is now expected to depart Stamford Bridge next month. The centre-back has been granted just 184 minutes of league football this season, and is itching for more regular first team minutes.

TBR Football report that West Ham are the most likely suitors for the outcast. The Irons have endured a miserable start to the season, and have shipped 28 goals in just 15 league matches.

Julen Lopetegui and senior figures at the London Stadium have been left unimpressed with Kilman and Todibo, and have thus set their sights on landing Disasi in January. Chelsea are prepared to sanction the player's departure, with a six-month loan deal said to be the most likely solution.

Disasi's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 90% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.9 Tackles Per 90 1.15 Interceptions Per 90 0.63 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.51

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 14/12/2024