West Ham United are reportedly considering re-igniting interest in Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi to give new manager Graham Potter more firepower, according to club insider ExWHUEmployee.

Potter has replaced Julen Lopetegui at the London Stadium and is tasked with steering the Hammers out of a difficult situation. His new club sit 14th in the Premier League and have won five and lost nine of their 20 games.

West Ham are eager to bolster their attacking options amid several issues in their squad. Michail Antonio, 34, will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken leg in a car accident in December. Summer signing Niclas Fullkrug, 31, has struggled to impress, while Danny Ings, 32, is entering the twilight of his career.

West Ham have been linked with a shock move for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. But a deal for the England international is viewed as difficult because he's received interest from several European giants, including AC Milan.

West Ham Eye Forest's Awoniyi

The Hammers need a new striker

West Ham could revive interest in Awoniyi, who is struggling for game time at the City Ground. The 27-year-old is playing second fiddle to the in-form Chris Wood.

Awoniyi has started two of 15 league games, managing one goal for the Tricky Trees. The Nigerian frontman has been with Forest since July 2022, when he arrived from Union Berlin for a then-club record fee of £17 million.

The powerful target man was a member of Liverpool's academy during his youth, which means he qualifies as a homegrown player. He has two years left on his contract but may be eager to move to get more first-team opportunities.

Awoniyi dealt with a groin injury for most of last season, which saw him drop behind Wood as Forest's main number nine. He scored his first goal of the season in a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday (January 6).

Taiwo Awoniyi Premier League Stats (2024-25) Appearances (starts) 15 (2) Goals 1 Expected Goals (xG) 1.66 Goal Conversion 13% Ground Duels Won 0.7 (37%) Aerial Duels Won 0.5 (32%)

Nuno Espirito Santo praised Awoniyi after the game and said, 'We need Taiwo'. The Portuguese coach also suggested he's still taking his time recovering from his injury troubles.

West Ham might feel that 'monster' Awoniyi has similarities in his game to Antonio, who was Lopetegui and his predecessor David Moyes' first-choice striker. He's managed 18 goals in 69 games since joining Forest three years ago.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 10/01/2025.

