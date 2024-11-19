West Ham United are among a host of Premier League clubs interested in Hertha Berlin attacking midfielder Ibrahim Maza, journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported.

The Hammers, alongside Southampton, Wolves, Brentford, Leicester, Fulham, and Newcastle, are all said to be monitoring 'one of the biggest talents in world football', who has become a key player for the 2. Bundesliga side this season.

According to Plettenberg, representatives from Southampton and Wolves are regularly monitoring Maza’s performances in person, while West Ham are firmly among those interested at the moment.

If Hertha fails to secure promotion to the Bundesliga, the 18-year-old’s departure at the end of the season is likely, with a potential transfer fee reaching £8m to £16m.

Maza is under contract with the German capital club until the summer of 2027, placing Hertha in a strong negotiating position ahead of next summer.

Maza rose through the youth ranks at Hertha’s academy before making his first-team debut in April 2023.

The Algerian international has made 29 appearances for the German club so far, scoring six goals and registering four assists.

The 18-year-old has started every game in the 2. Bundesliga for Hertha this season, contributing five goals and assists in just under 1,000 minutes of play.

Maza ranks third in goal contributions among all Hertha players this season, behind former Bayern midfielder Mickael Cuisance (8) and ex-Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny, who has six.

It remains to be seen how far West Ham will advance their interest in Maza next year, having spent lavishly in Julen Lopetegui’s first transfer window at the London Stadium.

The Hammers bolstered their squad with nine new arrivals before the season, seven of them on permanent deals.

However, concerns over some of the signings have already been voiced, with former Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug’s availability raising eyebrows in particular.

The German striker has not played for West Ham since August and remains out with an injury, with the latest reports suggesting the club is already looking for a replacement in January.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-11-24.