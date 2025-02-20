West Ham United could make a move for Atalanta star Charles De Ketelaere in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with the east London outfit looking for potential replacements for Lucas Paqueta amid the Brazilian's poor form at the London Stadium in recent months.

Paqueta joined West Ham in a high-profile transfer from Ligue 1 side Lyon back in August 2022, but he's failed to live up to expectations. Just seven goal contributions in his first Premier League campaign at the club was improved upon with a respectable 10 last season. But this time round, he's failed to produce a single assist, and by scoring only four, it's seen the club look for potential reinforcements in his place - with De Ketelaere seen as a natural successor for the former AC Milan star.

Report: West Ham 'Looking' at De Ketelaere as Paqueta Replacement

The Brazilian hasn't pulled up any trees and that could see him leave

The report by CaughtOffside states that West Ham are looking at a move for De Ketelaere as a potential Paqueta replacement after a solid season at Atalanta. Reports have suggested in the past that Paqueta wishes to return to Brazil, which could open a void in the creative ranks at the London Stadium - and De Ketelaere would fill that gap, having been called 'one of the best players in his position in Europe' earlier this week.

Charles De Ketelaere's Serie A statistics - Atalanta squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 =2nd Goals 5 3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.3 2nd Shots Per Game 1.4 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.3 1st Match rating 7.03 6th

As a result, the report claims that the Irons are looking at replacing the underwhelming Brazilian with the Belgian youngster, in a move that would see Graham Potter replenish his squad in the hopes of a better league finish next season.

Although De Ketelaere only signed a new contract extension back in June, running until the summer of 2027, it's thought that the lure of the Premier League may be something that appeals to the Belgian - despite interest from other leading top-flight clubs such as Liverpool and Arsenal.

West Ham are the only side to have registered a concrete interest in his talents, but it's believed that any other English side would be able to trump the Hammers in the race for his signature - and so they'll need to be hopeful that De Ketelaere doesn't receive an offer from other interested sides.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Charles de Ketelaere has two goals in 20 caps for Belgium.

The attacking star has 11 goals and 11 assists in just 38 games for Atalanta so far this season, including two goals and three assists in their 6-1 win over Young Boys in the Champions League back in November - and despite a failed spell at AC Milan, De Ketelaere has shown enough promise in Bergamo to warrant a move to England.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-02-25.

Related Ademola Lookman Slams Gasperini's 'Deeply Disrespectful' Atalanta Comment The Nigerian international has broken his silence after his manager went public to slam the winger's penalty miss.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.