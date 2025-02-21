West Ham United are among several Premier League clubs considering a summer move for Roma forward Tammy Abraham, who is spending the season on loan at AC Milan, according to TBR Football.

The Hammers are reportedly monitoring the 27-year-old ahead of the upcoming transfer window and are keen on bringing him back to England.

Abraham is unlikely to secure a permanent move to AC Milan following their signing of striker Santiago Gimenez in January and is expected to seek a fresh challenge this summer.

The former Chelsea striker is aiming for a return to the England squad under Thomas Tuchel and wants to play regular minutes ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Hammers Keeping Track of Tammy Abraham

Among Premier League clubs interested

According to TBR Football, West Ham are keeping a close watch on Abraham as he enters the final 24 months of his Roma contract this summer.

The 27-year-old, praised as 'outstanding' by Henry Winter, is unlikely to remain at Stadio Olimpico after Roma signed Artem Dovbyk as their new first-choice striker before the season.

Abraham, who joined Roma for £34m in 2021, has largely been a bench player for Milan this season, making just nine Serie A starts and scoring twice.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Abraham has made 120 appearances for Roma, scoring 37 goals and providing 13 assists.

West Ham have struggled with striker injuries this season and are reportedly looking to bolster their attacking options in the summer, having lost Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio to long-term setbacks.

The Hammers signed Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton in January but do not have an option to make the move permanent.

They are reportedly considering other targets instead, including Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, who is available for £66m.

Tammy Abraham's AC Milan Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 20 Goals 2 Assists 2 Expected goals 6.1 Minutes played 883

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related The £265k-a-Week West Ham Trio Potter Could Sell This Summer West Ham United head coach Graham Potter could give the green-light to sell a trio of high-earners when the transfer window reopens

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-02-25.